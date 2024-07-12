In pictures: Photography exhibition explores 50 years of Bengali heritage in East London
Running until 3 August 2024 at the Four Corners gallery in London, 'I Am Who I Am Now' is a celebration of the Bengali East End.
A stunning new photography exhibition in Bethnal Green, London, is showcasing the everyday lives of the Bengali community in East London over the past 50 years.
Titled 'I Am Who I Am Now', the exhibition brings together intimate family snapshots and striking images of community solidarity, revealing the intricate connection between personal stories and the wider socio-political landscape of the East End.
The images are drawn from the Bengali Photo Archive, a new collection of personal and family photographs donated by local people. They are shown alongside work by photographers who have documented the working lives, activism and anti-racist struggles of the Bengali community, including Raju Vaidyanathan, Mayar Akash, Anthony Lam, Paul Halliday, Sarah Ainslie, David Hoffman and Paul Trevor.
The archive has also inspired collaboratively-created works, such as photographs embroidered by mothers and daughters.
'I Am Who I Am Now' runs until 3 August 2024 at the Four Corners gallery.*