EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
David Hoffman, Kids Play With Car at Fieldgate Mansions
David Hoffman, Kids Play With Car at Fieldgate Mansions Copyright Credit: David Hoffman
Copyright Credit: David Hoffman
Copyright Credit: David Hoffman

In pictures: Photography exhibition explores 50 years of Bengali heritage in East London

By Theo Farrant
Published on
Share this article
Share this articleClose Button

Running until 3 August 2024 at the Four Corners gallery in London, 'I Am Who I Am Now' is a celebration of the Bengali East End.

ADVERTISEMENT

A stunning new photography exhibition in Bethnal Green, London, is showcasing the everyday lives of the Bengali community in East London over the past 50 years.

Titled 'I Am Who I Am Now', the exhibition brings together intimate family snapshots and striking images of community solidarity, revealing the intricate connection between personal stories and the wider socio-political landscape of the East End.

The images are drawn from the Bengali Photo Archive, a new collection of personal and family photographs donated by local people. They are shown alongside work by photographers who have documented the working lives, activism and anti-racist struggles of the Bengali community, including Raju Vaidyanathan, Mayar Akash, Anthony Lam, Paul Halliday, Sarah Ainslie, David Hoffman and Paul Trevor.

The archive has also inspired collaboratively-created works, such as photographs embroidered by mothers and daughters.

Anthony Lam, Notes from the Streets, Tower Hamlets, 1990s
Anthony Lam, Notes from the Streets, Tower Hamlets, 1990s Credit: Anthony Lam
David Hoffman, Brick Lane, 1990.
David Hoffman, Brick Lane, 1990. Credit: David Hoffman
Nita Roy Chowdhury, Studio Portrait, 1983. Embroidered by Jenny Matthews, 2024.
Nita Roy Chowdhury, Studio Portrait, 1983. Embroidered by Jenny Matthews, 2024.Credit: Nita Roy Chowdhury/Jenny Matthews
Anthony Lam, A young girl in Spitalfields in the 1980s.
Anthony Lam, A young girl in Spitalfields in the 1980s. Credit: Anthony Lam
Bev Zalcock, Adult learners in Whitechapel, 1975
Bev Zalcock, Adult learners in Whitechapel, 1975 Credit: Bev Zalcock
Daniele Lamarche, Two boys dancing to music on the radio at Spitalfields Farm, Tower Hamlets, 1990s
Daniele Lamarche, Two boys dancing to music on the radio at Spitalfields Farm, Tower Hamlets, 1990sCredit: Daniele Lamarche
David Hoffman, Kids Play With Car at Fieldgate Mansions
David Hoffman, Kids Play With Car at Fieldgate MansionsCredit: David Hoffman
Lloyd Gee, Bangladesh Youth Movement winning the football tournament final, 1986
Lloyd Gee, Bangladesh Youth Movement winning the football tournament final, 1986 Credit: Lloyd Gee
Shaira Jahan, Shaira's siblings and mother, 1982
Shaira Jahan, Shaira's siblings and mother, 1982Credit: Shaira Jahan
Shanaz Siddiqa-Baeg, Shanaz with her mother in Bangladesh, 1981
Shanaz Siddiqa-Baeg, Shanaz with her mother in Bangladesh, 1981Credit: Shanaz Siddiqa-Baeg
Shanaz Siddiqa-Baeg, Shanaz in her room at Biscott House
Shanaz Siddiqa-Baeg, Shanaz in her room at Biscott House Credit: Shanaz Siddiqa-Baeg
Tom Learmonth, Montefiore Centre Mural Painting, 1970s
Tom Learmonth, Montefiore Centre Mural Painting, 1970sCredit: Tom Learmonth
Mayar Akash, TUC Unite Against Racism March and Demonstration, Tower Hamlets 1990s
Mayar Akash, TUC Unite Against Racism March and Demonstration, Tower Hamlets 1990sCredit: Mayar Akash

'I Am Who I Am Now' runs until 3 August 2024 at the Four Corners gallery.*

Share this article

You might also like

Museum United Kingdom Exhibition Photography London