Running until 3 August 2024 at the Four Corners gallery in London, 'I Am Who I Am Now' is a celebration of the Bengali East End.

A stunning new photography exhibition in Bethnal Green, London, is showcasing the everyday lives of the Bengali community in East London over the past 50 years.

Titled 'I Am Who I Am Now', the exhibition brings together intimate family snapshots and striking images of community solidarity, revealing the intricate connection between personal stories and the wider socio-political landscape of the East End.

The images are drawn from the Bengali Photo Archive, a new collection of personal and family photographs donated by local people. They are shown alongside work by photographers who have documented the working lives, activism and anti-racist struggles of the Bengali community, including Raju Vaidyanathan, Mayar Akash, Anthony Lam, Paul Halliday, Sarah Ainslie, David Hoffman and Paul Trevor.

The archive has also inspired collaboratively-created works, such as photographs embroidered by mothers and daughters.

Anthony Lam, Notes from the Streets, Tower Hamlets, 1990s Credit: Anthony Lam

David Hoffman, Brick Lane, 1990. Credit: David Hoffman

Nita Roy Chowdhury, Studio Portrait, 1983. Embroidered by Jenny Matthews, 2024. Credit: Nita Roy Chowdhury/Jenny Matthews

Anthony Lam, A young girl in Spitalfields in the 1980s. Credit: Anthony Lam

Bev Zalcock, Adult learners in Whitechapel, 1975 Credit: Bev Zalcock

Daniele Lamarche, Two boys dancing to music on the radio at Spitalfields Farm, Tower Hamlets, 1990s Credit: Daniele Lamarche

David Hoffman, Kids Play With Car at Fieldgate Mansions Credit: David Hoffman

Lloyd Gee, Bangladesh Youth Movement winning the football tournament final, 1986 Credit: Lloyd Gee

Shaira Jahan, Shaira's siblings and mother, 1982 Credit: Shaira Jahan

Shanaz Siddiqa-Baeg, Shanaz with her mother in Bangladesh, 1981 Credit: Shanaz Siddiqa-Baeg

Shanaz Siddiqa-Baeg, Shanaz in her room at Biscott House Credit: Shanaz Siddiqa-Baeg

Tom Learmonth, Montefiore Centre Mural Painting, 1970s Credit: Tom Learmonth

Mayar Akash, TUC Unite Against Racism March and Demonstration, Tower Hamlets 1990s Credit: Mayar Akash

'I Am Who I Am Now' runs until 3 August 2024 at the Four Corners gallery.*