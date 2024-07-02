By Elise Morton

The third edition of the Evia Film Project opens Tuesday, with this year’s festival centring on ‘Water’ in all its forms – from the sea (in this case the azure Aegean) to waterfalls – and humankind’s dependence on it.

This choice of this watery theme is far from random: Evia, Greece's second-largest island, hit the headlines in 2021 when wildfires tore through 46,000 hectares of forest and farmland in the island’s north following a lengthy heatwave. The destruction laid bare the stark reality of climate change-induced extreme weather – and the catastrophic consequences of an absence of water.

Running across three locations in northern Evia, the festival-come-ecological initiative is an offshoot of the Thessaloniki International Film Festival, Greece’s most prominent film festival.

Cine Apollon in Edipsos Courtesy of Evia Film Project

What started out as “offering support to a stricken area, has become something bigger” Elise Jalladeau, Director General of the Thessaloniki International Film Festival, told Euronews Culture.

The Evia Film Project “aims to interweave the art of cinema with environmental awareness, while promoting a series of actions that boost local society,” she said.

The 2024 screening programme ranges from Turkish-French drama Burning Days (2002) directed by Emin Alper and the adventures of Jacques Cousteau in L’Odyssée (2016) by Jérôme Salle, to crowd hits such as 1975 icon Jaws and family favourite Finding Dory (2016). Greek films showing include Alexandros Voulgaris' Winona/The Boy (2019) and Kostas Karydas' exploration of undersea caves in Underwonder (2024).

Watching films is only part of the story, though. Making them, and understanding the local environment, is equally as important – particularly given that the project seeks to establish Evia as a global hub for eco-conscious cinema, both for showcasing films and for their production.

Alongside the open-air screenings, a parallel programme of events includes masterclasses for filmmakers, including a special documentary workshop for women-identifying film producers and directors; a guided hike with WWF to waterfalls and through areas devastated by wildfires; al fresco DJ sets and concerts; and gastronomic events, tying together cuisine and sustainability.

Aidipsos in Evia Courtesy of Evia Film Project

The Evia Film Project runs from 2-6 July in Edipsos, Limni and Agia Anna in northern Evia, Greece.