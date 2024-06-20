Rare first edition Harry Potter book sells for more than €53,000

J.K. Rowling's book features some unique errors and was sold at auction alongside a copy of "Casino Royale", the first novel in the James Bond spy series, which features an inscription by author Ian Fleming.

A rare first edition Harry Potter book had been sold at auction for more than £45,000 (approx. €53,000).

The novel, "The Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone", was auctioned off at the Lyon and Turnbull auction house in Edinburgh.

The copy of J. K. Rowling’s book is one of the first 500 printed in 1997; publishers produced only a small number of copies because of the uncertainty towards its popularity.

It was predicted to sell for between £40,000 and £60,000, because of some unique errors. The book eventually sold for £45,201 (€53,500), and features a spelling mistake of ‘Philosopher’s’ on the lower cover and ‘1 wand’ is written twice on page 53 in the list of equipment.

It was obtained in London by its previous owner two decades ago at Adrian Harrington’s Kensington Church Street Shop.

"A first edition of Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone is an exceptionally rare book to find in any condition, and one in such an excellent condition could well be called the jewel in any Harry Potter collector's crown,” said Cathy Marsden, head of books and manuscripts.

"Given that much of the writing took place in Edinburgh, it's fitting that this early and important piece of Harry Potter history will be sold in the capital," Marsden added.

Alongside the first book, the lot, which came from an American collector, also featured a 1998 first edition copy of "Harry Potter And The Chamber of Secrets", which sold for £7,560 (€8,900), and an early 1997 edition of "Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone" which contains a note written by Rowling to the previous owner.

Other high-value items included a copy of "Casino Royale", the first novel in the James Bond spy series, which features an inscription by author Ian Fleming. It is inscribed by the author to Ion Smeaton Munro, Fleming’s night editor at Kemsley Newspapers, who was a decorated army officer much in the mould of Bond himself. The inscription reads: "To I.S.M, who's [sic] staunch keeping of the night watches freed the author for this extra-mural opus, Ian Fleming, April 1953."

It was valued between £30,000 and £50,000 and sold for £38,951 (approx. €46,100).

A 1924 first edition of "When We Were Very Young" by Winnie the Pooh author AA Milne also sold for £15,120 (€17,900) during the auction.

Following the sale, Marsden said she was “delighted” with the results which she feels “show the strength of modern first editions in today’s market”.

“Works by literary giants, such as Ian Fleming and JK Rowling, continue to prove very popular at auction and I hope that these books are much enjoyed and treasured in their new homes."