For the first time, "The Legend of Zelda: The Echoes of Wisdom" will allow players to play as Princess Zelda, rather than the warrior Link.

Nintendo surprised fans yesterday by announcing a new chapter in its 40-year-old Zelda saga, one of the Japanese video game titan’s biggest franchises.

During an event broadcast on the web, the firm said that "The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom" is scheduled for release on the Switch console on 26 September.

Eiji Aonuma, producer of the Zelda series, said on a webcast that fans would be able to play as Princess Zelda herself rather than the elf-like warrior Link – a first for an official entry into the game’s canon.

“This time around Link has vanished and it’s up to Princess Zelda to step into the protagonist’s role,” Ao­numa said.

The games, despite featuring her name front and centre, usually revolve around the Hylian hero Link, who spends most of his adventures trying to save Princess Zelda - who usually gets kidnapped.

Nintendo has racked up over 140 million sales of Zelda since the first edition title hit the shelves in 1986, making it one of the most successful franchises in gaming history.

Last year’s edition, "Tears of the Kingdom", sold 10 million copies in just three days.