EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest

Trending

Latest stories

Europe

Categories

Programmes

Featured

World

Categories

Programmes

Featured

EU Policy
Business

Categories

Programmes

Euroviews
Next

Categories

Programmes

Green

Categories

Programmes

Health

Categories

Programmes

Culture

Categories

Programmes

Travel

Categories

Programmes

Videos
More

Special coverage

Partner content

EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader

Find Us

ADVERTISEMENT

New female-led Zelda game announced by Nintendo

New female-led Zelda game announced by Nintendo
New female-led Zelda game announced by Nintendo Copyright Nintendo
Copyright Nintendo
By Euronews
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

For the first time, "The Legend of Zelda: The Echoes of Wisdom" will allow players to play as Princess Zelda, rather than the warrior Link.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nintendo surprised fans yesterday by announcing a new chapter in its 40-year-old Zelda saga, one of the Japanese video game titan’s biggest franchises. 

During an event broadcast on the web, the firm said that "The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom" is scheduled for release on the Switch console on 26 September. 

Eiji Aonuma, producer of the Zelda series, said on a webcast that fans would be able to play as Princess Zelda herself rather than the elf-like warrior Link – a first for an official entry into the game’s canon. 

“This time around Link has vanished and it’s up to Princess Zelda to step into the protagonist’s role,” Ao­numa said. 

The games, despite featuring her name front and centre, usually revolve around the Hylian hero Link, who spends most of his adventures trying to save Princess Zelda - who usually gets kidnapped. 

Nintendo has racked up over 140 million sales of Zelda since the first edition title hit the shelves in 1986, making it one of the most successful franchises in gaming history. 

Last year’s edition, "Tears of the Kingdom", sold 10 million copies in just three days. 

Additional sources • AFP

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Nintendo Video Games Gaming