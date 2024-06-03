Snug polar bears and lava dragons: Take a look at the jaw-dropping Drone Photo Awards 2024 finalists
The nominated works were chosen from over 2,000 submissions from 113 countries for the world's most prestigious aerial photography competition.
The Siena Drone Photo Awards has just revealed its shortlist of extraordinary aerial images for its 2024 edition.
This year's nominees include everything from an adorable shot of two polar bears snuggled beside each other to the fiery outline of a dragon shaped by molten lava, taken during the 2023 volcanic eruption of Fagradalsfjall at Litli-Hrútur in Iceland.
The competition spans nine categories (People, Animals, Nature, Urban, Wedding, Sport, Abstract, Series and Video), with five stunning images selected in each.
Here are a handful of our favourites:
'Bucha, City of Death' by Carol Guzy (PEOPLE CATEGORY)
'Drifting in space' by Gilad Topaz' (PEOPLE CATEGORY)
'Stay Where your Heat smiles' by Silke Hullmann (NATURE CATEOGRY)
'Ground vein' by Xiaoying Shi (NATURE CATEGORY)
“pelicanos blancos” by Guillermo Soberón (ANIMALS CATEGORY)
'A Polar Romance' by Florian Ledoux (ANIMALS CATEGORY)
'Elddreki / Fire Dragon' by Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove (ABSTRACT CATEGORY)
'Marching in the Salt Marsh' by Raj Mohan (ABSTRACT CATEGORY)
'Love from Above' by Joanna Zdancewicz (WEDDING CATEGORY)
'Apple dream' by Tim Demski (WEDDING CATEGORY)
'Village under snow' by Hüseyin Karahan (URBAN CATEGORY)
'Jiashao Bridge' by Sheng Jiang (URBAN CATEGORY)
'Minimalist action' by Alex Berasategi (SPORT CATEGORY)
'Boli Khela' by Sanchayan Chowdhury (SPORT CATEGORY)
Winning photographs will be announced in Siena, Italy, on 28 September 2024.