The nominated works were chosen from over 2,000 submissions from 113 countries for the world's most prestigious aerial photography competition.

The Siena Drone Photo Awards has just revealed its shortlist of extraordinary aerial images for its 2024 edition.

This year's nominees include everything from an adorable shot of two polar bears snuggled beside each other to the fiery outline of a dragon shaped by molten lava, taken during the 2023 volcanic eruption of Fagradalsfjall at Litli-Hrútur in Iceland.

The competition spans nine categories (People, Animals, Nature, Urban, Wedding, Sport, Abstract, Series and Video), with five stunning images selected in each.

Here are a handful of our favourites:

'Bucha, City of Death' by Carol Guzy (PEOPLE CATEGORY)

“BUCHA, CITY OF DEATH” by Carol Guzy (USA) Credit: Carol Guzy/Siena Drone Photo Awards 2024

'Drifting in space' by Gilad Topaz' (PEOPLE CATEGORY)

“Drifting in space” by Gilad Topaz (ISRAEL) Credit: Gilad Topaz/Siena Drone Photo Awards 2024

'Stay Where your Heat smiles' by Silke Hullmann (NATURE CATEOGRY)

“Stay Where your Heat smiles” by Silke Hullmann (GERMANY) Credit: Silke Hullmann/Siena Drone Photo Awards 2024

'Ground vein' by Xiaoying Shi (NATURE CATEGORY)

“Ground vein” by Xiaoying Shi (CHINA) Credit: Xiaoying Shi/Siena Drone Photo Awards 2024

“pelicanos blancos” by Guillermo Soberón (ANIMALS CATEGORY)

“pelicanos blancos” by Guillermo Soberón (MEXICO) Credit: Guillermo Soberón/Siena Drone Photo Awards 2024

'A Polar Romance' by Florian Ledoux (ANIMALS CATEGORY)

“A Polar Romance” by Florian Ledoux (FRANCE) Credit: Florian Ledoux/Siena Drone Photo Awards 2024

'Elddreki / Fire Dragon' by Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove (ABSTRACT CATEGORY)

“Elddreki / Fire Dragon” by Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove (BELGIUM) Credit: Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove/Siena Drone Photo Awards 2024

'Marching in the Salt Marsh' by Raj Mohan (ABSTRACT CATEGORY)

“Marching in the Salt Marsh.” by Raj Mohan (INDIA) Credit: Raj Mohan/Siena Drone Photo Awards 2024

'Love from Above' by Joanna Zdancewicz (WEDDING CATEGORY)

“Love from Above” by Joanna Zdancewicz (POLAND) Credit: Joanna Zdancewicz/Siena Drone Photo Awards 2024

'Apple dream' by Tim Demski (WEDDING CATEGORY)

“Apple dream” by Tim Demski (POLAND) Credit: Tim Demski/Siena Drone Photo Awards 2024

'Village under snow' by Hüseyin Karahan (URBAN CATEGORY)

“Village under snow” by Hüseyin Karahan (TURKEY) Credit: Hüseyin Karahan/Siena Drone Photo Awards 2024

'Jiashao Bridge' by Sheng Jiang (URBAN CATEGORY)

“Jiashao Bridge” by Sheng Jiang (CHINA) Credit: Sheng Jiang/Siena Drone Photo Awards 2024

'Minimalist action' by Alex Berasategi (SPORT CATEGORY)

“Minimalist action” by Alex Berasategi (AZERBAIJAN) Credit: Alex Berasategi/Siena Drone Photo Awards 2024

'Boli Khela' by Sanchayan Chowdhury (SPORT CATEGORY)

“Boli Khela” by Sanchayan Chowdhury (BANGLADESH) Credit: Sanchayan Chowdhury/Siena Drone Photo Awards 2024

Winning photographs will be announced in Siena, Italy, on 28 September 2024.