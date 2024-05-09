Police have been called to Drake’s Toronto mansion for a second time this week, after an intruder was apprehended by the Canadian rapper’s security.

The man, who was attempting to gain access to the property around 2pm, Wednesday, was detained under the Mental Health Act, according to reports.

The arrest comes just one day after a shooting carried out at the rapper’s property left a security guard “seriously injured”.

The drive-by incident happened around 2am, Tuesday, in the affluent Bridle Path neighbourhood of Toronto.

The unidentified assailant - who remains at large - was reportedly seen leaving the area in a vehicle.

Witnesses told Canadian media that the security guard had sustained several gunshot wounds, including one to the chest.

Canadian police have not confirmed whether Drake, whose legal name is Aubrey Graham, was at home at the time of the shooting, but said after the incident that his team was cooperating.

Media wait for a press conference as Toronto Police investigate shooting outside rap mogul Drake's mansion, Tuesday, May 7, 2024 Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

Drake (left) and Kendrick Lamar AP

This week’s developments have played out against the backdrop of Drake’s ongoing rap feud with Kendrick Lamar, with each artist dropping diss tracks attacking the other.

Lamar's latest track, "Not Like Us," a satellite image of Drake's 50,000 square foot mega-mansion is featured. This is the same property which was cordoned off with police tape following Tuesday's shooting, and to which yesterday’s detained intruder was attempting to gain access.

In the song, Lamar alleges that Drake has been involved with underage women, with the accompanying image suggesting he is harbouring multiple sex offenders under his roof. The Toronto rapper strongly denied these claims in a follow-up track titled "The Heart Part 6."

The ongoing beef has started drawing criticism from within the hip hop community, with Roots drummer Questlove releasing an Instagram post criticising the rappers’ “mudslinging and takedown by any means necessary”. He also warned: “Same audience wanting blood will soon put up “rip” posts like they weren’t part of the problem.”

Following Tuesday’s shooting, Toronto Police Inspector Paul Krawczyk was asked whether the feud was a factor in the shooting. He said that while investigators were aware of the context, it was too early to discuss motive.