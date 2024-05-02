Among the exhibition's highlights is Michelangelo's sole surviving complete cartoon (Epifania), a full-scale preparatory drawing, which is one of the largest Renaissance works on paper.

Michelangelo, the Italian genius behind the breathtaking Sistine Chapel ceiling and the iconic statue of David, is often celebrated for his early achievements.

However, a new exhibition opening today (2 May) at London's British Museum aims to shed light on a lesser-known period: his final years.

Spanning from his 50s until his passing at almost 89-years-old, the exhibition titled "Michelangelo: The Last Decades" showcases rare treasures, including the two-metre-high "Epifania". The drawing completed in black chalk by Michelangelo is being unveiled to the public for the first time since undergoing restoration in 2018.

As the sole surviving complete cartoon by Michelangelo, this full-scale preparatory drawing is one of the largest Renaissance works on paper and stands as one of the British Museum's most prized treasures.

The Epifania’, about 1550-53, Michelangelo on display at the British Museum Credit: AP Photo

The Punishment of Tityus by Italian Renaissance artist Michelangelo (1532) Credit: Royal Collection Trust/His Majesty Charles III 2024

"The later works show quite a different side to him, much more introspective, much more thoughtful. We get to see more of him as a person coming to terms with these very universal human feelings that we all face as we get older, trying to weigh up if you've lived a good life and meditating on aspects of faith which he hopes will bring him to salvation," explains the exhibition's lead curator, Sarah Vowles.

Visitors can explore early studies for his famous works, such as figures for "The Last Judgment", the fresco covering the whole altar wall of the Sistine Chapel, alongside later drawings made just before his death, revealing the evolution of his style.

"When we start the exhibition with the drawings for The Last Judgement, this is perhaps the Michelangelo that people do expect to see: these very dramatic, extravagant poses, the musclebound figures, the fascination with the male anatomy," notes Vowles.

"As we move on, his interest and his style does change. He becomes slightly more interested in the spiritual interior of the figures that he represents. The figures often become a little more compact, a little more dense and weighty. At the same time, when he is dealing with the figure of Christ, for example, it can become quite light, almost ethereal."

Letter from Daniele da Volterra to Leonardo Buonarroti, dated 14 February 1564 Credit: AP Photo

‘Studies for the dome and lantern of St Peter’s, with sketches of figures’, about 1558-59, Michelangelo Credit: AP Photo

Letters on display at the exhibition give an insight into Michelangelo’s life beyond the art. He writes to his nephew Leonardo Buonarroti to thank him for wine sent from the family farm. Another poignant letter comes from Daniele da Volterra, urging Leonardo to visit his ailing uncle as soon as possible.

Despite his advancing age, Michelangelo's ambition remained undiminished. Plans for the dome of St. Peter's Basilica demonstrate his enduring creativity and design prowess.

"This exhibition makes clear is that even after the age of 60 and for a long time after that, artists can remain incredibly creative and innovative and can take on new and really challenging projects,” says Vowles.

“You have Michelangelo working on some of the biggest projects of his life at this period. Two major fresco commissions, The Last Judgement in the Sistine Chapel, the Pauline Chapel, and then also Saint Peter's, which is the biggest building site in the world at this point."

"Michelangelo: The Last Decades" opens on 2 May and runs until 28 July.