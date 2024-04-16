By Euronews with AP

The National Gallery is preparing to unveil the long-hidden artwork at last.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last painting by Italian master Caravaggio is going on display for the first time in 20 years in London.

The National Gallery’s new exhibition "The Last Caravaggio" is shining a light on the tempestuous Italian artist, who was on the run and accused of murder at the time his last work was painted.

The last Caravaggio exhibition runs from 18 April to 21 July 2024 at the National Gallery of London. Admission is free.