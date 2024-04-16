Visit Euronews

Last painting by Caravaggio going on display for first time in 20 years

Caravaggio's last known painting, 'Martyrdom of Saint Ursula'
Caravaggio's last known painting, 'Martyrdom of Saint Ursula' Copyright AP Photo
By Euronews with AP
The National Gallery is preparing to unveil the long-hidden artwork at last.

The last painting by Italian master Caravaggio is going on display for the first time in 20 years in London.

The National Gallery’s new exhibition "The Last Caravaggio" is shining a light on  the tempestuous Italian artist, who was on the run and accused of murder at the time his last work was painted.

The last Caravaggio exhibition runs from 18 April to 21 July 2024 at the National Gallery of London. Admission is free.

