By Euronews with AP

Two shows about musical creativity are leading the charge, while women directors are smashing records.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s Tony nominations were led by the Alicia Keys musical "Hell’s Kitchen" and 70s behind-the-music drama "Stereophonic", which both got 13 nominations each.

The list of nominees for the Broadway Theatre awards were announced on Tuesday by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry – both Tony winners themselves.

“This is totally crazy. It took me about an hour to get myself together. I couldn’t even formulate words,” Keys said, reacting to the semi-autobiographical "Hell’s Kitchen" being in the running for best new musical and four acting awards, as well other categories including best choreography, costumes, scenic design and direction.

"Stereophonic" – which tells the story of a band akin to Fleetwood Mac, tracing the ups and downs of a life-changing year for the group – became the most-nominated play in the history of the awards. In addition to categories like score and lighting, the show earned nominations for playwright David Adjmi and for its songs by Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire, who says it is about art’s “horror and its beauty”.

A total of 28 shows earned at least one Tony nod, with the musical "The Outsiders", an adaptation of the S. E. Hinton coming-of-age novel and the Francis Ford Coppola film, in the running for 12; the revival of "Cabaret" featuring Eddie Redmayne earning nine; and "Appropriate", Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ dramatic play about the secrets that come out at a family reunion nabbing eight.

It was also a record-breaking year for women directors, with seven women taking the ten directing slots across plays and musicals. The previous record was held by the 2022 Tony Awards, where four women were in the running across the two races.

Notable snubs include Steve Carell’s Broadway debut in a poorly received revival of the classic play “Uncle Vanya”, and “Sopranos” star Michael Imperioli in “An Enemy of the People”, both of whom failed to secure nominations.

The winners of the 2024 Tony Awards will be announced on 16 June. Academy Award winner and Tony Award-nominee Ariana DeBose will be back to emcee this year, joined by hosts Angela Lansbury, Neil Patrick Harris, and Hugh Jackman.

See a full list of the Tony Awards nominees here.