There are no words. Just excitement, as Anatomy of a Fall's Messi gets his very own TV show in Cannes this year.

Old Yeller? Round of a-paws, but your time has passed.

Lassie? Love you, fur real, but you lost the spotlight. It's a dog-eat-dog world out there.

Pongo, Snoopy, and Scooby-Doo? You’re all animated. Sorry, but you are.

The Artist ’s Uggie? You are missed. Rest in power, pooch.

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog? Paw-lease. There’s a new redoubtable pup in town.

Messi the Border Collie, who stole the show – and our hearts - in Anatomy of a Fall as Snoop, is now set to star in his own TV show at Cannes Film Festival.

Yes, you read that correctly. The four-legged showstealing good boy will feature in a series set at Cannes.

You should hear the high-pitched squeals of excitement coming from the Euronews Culture section of the office. Only whales can hear us now.

Messi in "Anatomy of a Fall" Le Pacte

The show, titled "Messi: The Cannes Film Festival from a Dog’s Eye View", will allow viewers to see the world through Messi's eyes and voice, as he interviews guests "with the innocence" (and power) of a dog.

It will be a short program of eight one-minute episodes and will be broadcast on a variety of French TV channels, including France 2, France 3 and TV5 Monde. The show is also sponsored by TikTok, so no risk of missing out.

There aren’t many details for the moment, but the show will reportedly run from dawn to late night and "will be an opportunity for Messi to ask his guest any questions with the innocence of a dog," producer D18 said. "When you’re the current international star, you can do anything… and Messi dares to do it all!" the production company added.

Tim Newman, the man behind the cult show Eurotrash, conceived the series, and will produce for D18. Raphaël Mezrahi, who “incarnated” the show, will write and provide the voice of Messi. Loïc Pourageaux will direct.

Messi the dog from the film "Anatomy of a Fall" appears in the audience during the Oscars - March 2024 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Messi, a.k.a. “the canine George Clooney,” as D18 Paris calls him, is a very good boy and rose to stardom last year in Cannes, when Anatomy of a Fallwon the Palme d’Or, Messi nabbed the Palme Dog award, and swept up at the European Film Awards.

Since then, he made an appearance at the Oscars, where Justine Triet’s film received five nominations and won Best Original Screenplay. Messi stole the show once more, this time by going viral in a clip of him appearing to clap for other nominees.

In case you were having a ruff day and needed a reminder.

When he’s not working and being SUCH A GOOD BOY, Messi lives with his trainer in a suburb outside of Paris.

His show will run for the duration of Cannes, from 13 - 25 May. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will open on 14 May.

Are you as excited as we are about Messi getting a TV show? We’re gearing up to locate him and bow to his excellency. And hopefully become friends fur-ever.