'Society of the Snow' wins big at Spain's Goya Awards

By Euronews

'Society of the Snow' was the winner of the night at the 38th Annual Goya Awards on Saturday taking home 12 trophies, including best picture and best director.

The haul of trophies makes the survival thriller the third-most prized film in the Goya Awards history.

Juan Antonio Bayona's film also won prizes for best new actor, editing, cinematography, original song, hairstyling and make-up, sound, art direction, and costume design.

The film tells the true story of the 1972 Andes plane crash, where only 16 out of the 45 passengers survived.

They spent 72 days trapped in one of the most hostile environments on earth until they were rescued.

The film was released on 15 December 2023.

Spanish cinema was celebrated in Valladolid on Saturday night.

Top acting awards went to Malena Alterio for 'Something Is About to Happen' and to David Verdaguer for 'Jokes & Cigarettes'.

Society of the Snow is also nominated for two Academy Awards for Best International Feature and Best Make-up and Hairstyling.