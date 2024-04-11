Ali Abbasi's "The Apprentice," a drama depicting Donald Trump, and Andrea Arnold's "Bird," starring Barry Keoghan and Franz Rogowski, stand out as notable entries in this year's Cannes competition.

The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled its highly anticipated 2024 line-up, following the resounding success of its 2023 edition, which showcased acclaimed works by Jonathan Glazer, Martin Scorsese, Justine Triet, Todd Haynes, Aki Kaurismaki, and Wim Wenders.

This year's edition looks equally exciting.

Highlights among the selections include "American Honey" and "Fish Tank" director Andrea Arnold's latest offering, "Bird", Ali Abbasi's "The Apprentice", Sean Baker’s “Anora" and Yorgos Lanthimos' Emma Stone-starring "Kinds of Kindness".

"Bird" marks Arnold's return to narrative filmmaking after nearly a decade. Little is known about the film yet, other than that it was shot in Kent last summer and stars two of the most sought after actors in cinema currently: Barry Keoghan and Franz Rogowski.

Abbasi, the Iranian-born, Swedish-based director known for 2022's "Holy Spider," returns with a story depicting how a young Donald Trump and lawyer Roy Cohn built Trump’s real estate empire in 1970s and 80s New York. Sebastian Stan portrays Trump, with Maria Bakalova as Ivanka.

Also competing this year for the highly coveted Palme d'Or are Francis Ford Coppola's self-financed epic "Megalopolis", David Cronenberg’s "The Shrouds", Paolo Sorrentino's "Parthenope", and Roberto Minervini's "The Damned".

OFFICIAL CANNES SELECTION 2024:

Opening Night

“The Second Act” (dir. Quentin Dupieux; Out of Competition)

Out of Competition

“Furiosa” (dir. George Miller)

“Horizon: An America Saga” (dir. Kevin Costner)

“She’s Got No Name” (dir. Peter Ho-sun Chan)

“Rumours” (dir. Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson)

In Competition

“Megalopolis” (dir. Francis Ford Coppola)

“The Apprentice” (dir. Ali Abbasi)

“Motel Destino” (dir. Karim Aïnouz)

“Bird” (dir. Andrea Arnold)

“Emilia Perez” (dir. Jacques Audiard)

“Anora” (dir. Sean Baker)

“The Shrouds” (dir. David Cronenberg)

“The Substance” (dir. Coralie Fargeat)

“Grand Tour” (dir. Miguel Gomes)

“Marcello Mio” (dir. Christophe Honoré)

“Caught by the Tides” (dir. Jia Zhangke)

“All We Imagine as Light” (dir. Payal Kapadia)

“Kinds of Kindness” (dir. Yorgos Lanthimos)

“Beating Hearts” (dir. Gilles Lellouche)

“Wild Diamond” (dir. Agathe Riedinger)

“Oh, Canada” (dir. Paul Schrader)

“Limonov” (dir. Kirill Serebrennikov)

“Parthenope” (dir. Paolo Sorrentino)

“The Girl with the Needle” (dir. Magnus von Horn)

Un Certain Regard

“The Shameless” (dir. Konstantin Bojanov)

“Norah” (dir. Tawfik Alzaidi)

“Le Royaume” (dir. Julien Colonna)

“Vingt Dieux” (dir. Louise Courvoisier)

“Le Proces du Chien” (dir. Laetitia Dosch)

“The Village Next to Paradise” (dir. Mo Harawe)

“Black Dog” (dir. Guan Hu)

“September Says” (dir. Ariane Labed)

“The Damned” (dir. Roberto Minervini)

“L’Histoire de Souleymane” (dir. Boris Lojkine)

“On Becoming a Guinea Fowl” (dir. Rungano Nyoni)

“My Sunshine” (dir. Hiroshi Okuyama)

“Viet and Nam” (dir. Minh Quý Trương)

“Santosh” (dir. Sandhya Suri)

Special Screenings

“La Belle de Gaza” (dir. Yolande Zauberman)

“Apprendre” (dir. Claire Simon)

“The Invasion” (dir. Sergei Loznitsa)

“Ernest Cole, Lost and Found” (dir. Raoul Peck)

“Le Fil” (dir. Daniel Auteuil)

Cannes Premiere

“Miséricorde” (dir. Alain Guiraudie)

“C’est Pas Moi” (dir. Leos Carax)

“Everybody Loves Touda” (dir. Nabil Ayouch)

“The Marching Band” (dir. Emmanuel Courcol)

“Rendez-Vous Avec Pol Pot” (dir. Rithy Panh)

“Le Roman de Jim” (dirs. Arnaud Larrieu, Jean-Marie Larrieu)

Midnight

“Twilight of the Warrior” (dir. Cheang Pou-soi)

“I, the Executioner” (dir. Ryoo Seung-wan)

“The Surfer” (dir. Lorcan Finnegan)

“The Balconettes” (dir. Noemie Merlant)