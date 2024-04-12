At the 20th BAFTA Game Awards, Baldur's Gate 3 dominated with five wins, including best game, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder secured two victories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baldur's Gate 3 was the standout winner at this year's BAFTA Games Awards, taking home five prizes, including the coveted award for best game.

The epic, fantasy RPG adventure from Belgian game developer Larian Studios also clinched BAFTAs for music, narrative, performer in a supporting role for Andrew Wincott, and the EE players' choice award.

"I still can't believe we're standing here," said Larian Studios developer Swen Vincke, receiving the award on stage.

"A lot of people put a lot of heart and soul into making Baldur's Gate 3, so this is amazing - thank you BAFTA, thank you everybody."

While the Dungeons and Dragons-based game had an impressive 10 nominations going into the event, it faced strong competition from titles like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Alan Wake 2 and the indie single player deep-sea exploration game Dave the Diver.

Baldur's Gate 3 Credit: Larian Studios

Alan Wake 2 Credit: Remedy Entertainment/EpicGames

Survival horror game Alan Wake 2 won two BAFTAs for artistic and audio achievements, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder secured victories in the family and multiplayer categories.

Best British game went to Viewfinder, a puzzle adventure game developed by Sad Owl Studios, while Venba, a short narrative cooking game where you play as an Indian mother who immigrates to Canada, won debut game.

Despite receiving six nominations, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor failed to take home any awards. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 came away with only a single win despite receiving nine nominations in total.

Full list of winners:

Best game: Baldur's Gate 3

Performer in a leading role: Nadji Jeter, Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Performer in a supporting role: Andrew Wincott, Raphael in Baldur's Gate 3

Technical achievement: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Game Beyond Entertainment: Tchia

Debut game: Venba

Audio achievement: Alan Wake 2

Multiplayer: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Evolving game: Cyberpunk 2077

Game design: Dave the Diver

ADVERTISEMENT

British game: Viewfinder

Artistic achievement: Alan Wake 2

New intellectual property: Viewfinder

Narrative: Baldur's Gate 3

Performer in a supporting role: Andrew Wincott, Raphael in Baldur's Gate 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Family: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

EE Players' Choice: Baldur's Gate 3

Animation: Hi-Fi Rush

Music: Baldur's Gate 3