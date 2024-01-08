2024 promises a bunch of new exciting video game releases, including the highly-anticipated Tekken 8 and the emotionally-packed action-adventure game Neva.

Last year was a superb year for video game releases. There was the marvellous Baldur’s Gate 3, the one-of-a-kind feline adventure Stray, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Marvel’s action-packed Spider-Man 2, to name just a few.

The year in video games for 2024 is already looking like it'll match or even surpass 2023.

From a French-Canadian indie painting game to Nintendo's Mario vs. Donkey Kong remake, here are our top picks for the most exciting games you should be looking out for this year.

The Last Of Us Part II Remastered

For those hungering for more of Neil Druckmann's post-apocalyptic universe after HBO's TV adaptation of The Last of Us, fans are in for a treat. A remastered edition of The Last of Us Part II (2020) is now available, tailored for PlayStation 5, offering an array of enhancements, features, and upgrades. Alongside the visual and performance improvements such as native 4K output, The Last of Us Part II Remastered introduces a fresh, adrenaline-pumping rogue-like survival mode named No Return. Additionally, players can explore previously unreleased levels accompanied by commentary from key members of the development team.

Platforms: Playstation 5

Release date: 19 January

Why we're excited: New levels in crispy 4K baby!

Tekken 8

The Tekken saga kicked off in 1994 with its debut game, and now, in 2024, fans of the series are celebrating its big 30th-anniversary with a new release. Tekken 8, releasing in January this year, promises the ultimate showdown between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama, its father-son duo. The game is gearing up to sweep the 2024 gaming awards and is set to be one of the year's standout blockbusters.

Platforms: PC, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: 26 January

Why we're excited: New AI system, ghost battles, animations and improved graphics

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

Hold onto your moustaches folks! Nintendo is set to breathe new life into the cherished Game Boy Advance clash, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, for the Nintendo Switch. In this nostalgic remake of the 2004 puzzle-platformer classic, players will once again take on the challenge of manoeuvring through obstacles to retrieve Mini-Mario action figures. What's more, the remake introduces exciting brand-new co-op play, adding a collaborative twist to the iconic rivalry. We can't wait to see our favourite Italian plumber back in action!

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release date: 16 February

Why we're excited: Nostalgic blast from the past

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Unlike the numerous letdowns often associated with modern-day film remakes (We see you Ben-Hur (2016), Tomb Raider (2018) and The Exorcist: Believer (2023)), video game adaptations tend to shine, as seen in the 2020 Final Fantasy VII Remake's success. Released as part one of a three-game reimagining, it surpassed expectations. The second upcoming installment, Rebirth, continues the journey of spiky-haired hero Cloud against Sephiroth, injecting updated combat and stunning graphics into the classic narrative.

Platforms: Playstation 5

Release date: 29 February

Why we're excited: Expansive open world, enhanced combat and stunning graphics

Alone in the Dark

Jodie Comer, who played the psychotic assassin from Killing Eve, and David Harbour, the Hawkins hero in Stranger Things, are swapping their usual gigs for a virtual adventure! That's right, they've teamed up to headline the upcoming Alone in the Dark remake of the 1992 classic. The survival horror game created by Pieces Interactive will revolve around Emily Hartwood (portrayed by Comer) and the private investigator Edward Carnby (played by Harbour) as they embark on a journey to Derceto Manor, a facility for the mentally fatigued, to investigate the mysterious disappearance of Jeremy Hartwood, Emily's uncle. With the recent successes of Alan Wake 2 and the Resident Evil 4 Remake, the survival horror video game genre is undeniably experiencing a resurgence and we're all here for it!

Platforms: PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

Release date: 20 March

Why we're excited: Performances from David Harbour and Jodie freaking Comer

Harold Halibut

In Spring 2024, Harold Halibut sets sail - "a handmade narrative game about friendship and life on a city-sized spaceship submerged in an alien ocean." Developed and published by Slow Bros, players will control the game's protagonist Harold through a vibrant retro-future realm, as he attempts to find the true meaning of "home". Just peek at the trailer, and you'll see why this absolute gem caught our eye. Its unique stop-motion aesthetic and whimsical feel looks truly special.

Platforms: PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBC (Spring 2024)

Why we're excited: The whimsical world and utterly extraordinary art style

Chasing the Unseen

Who doesn't love chasing and scaling gigantic, peculiar creatures in video games? Chasing the Unseen, a solo adventure game from indie studio Strange Shift, presents a surreal world, where you must explore fantastical landscapes, encounter colossal creatures, and enjoy thrilling gameplay as you walk, climb, and parachute your way through. Just a heads up, though: if deep-sea mysteries give you the jitters, maybe sit this one out.

Platforms: PC

Release date: 7 March

Why we're excited: Gigantic creatures and otherworldly settings

Flock

Flock is your ticket to a lighthearted multiplayer co-op adventure game about the "joy of flight and collecting adorable flying creatures with your friends." With vibes similar to Journey (2012) and Jenova Chen’s Flower (2009), this game looks like a colourful, joy-filled experience without the spookiness of Alone in the Dark.

Platforms: PC, Playstation and Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBC (Spring 2024)

Why we're excited: Wholesome, magical fun

Rise of the Ronin

Team Ninja is set to unleash its latest creation, Rise of the Ronin, an open-world action RPG, marking the studio's biggest and most ambitious game yet. Set in war-torn 19th-century Japan, the game unfolds amidst the chaos of the Tokugawa Shogunate's oppressive rule and the arrival of Black Ships from the West. Players take on the role of a nameless warrior navigating through war, disease, and political unrest, holding Japan's fate in their hands.

Platforms: Playstation 5

Release date: 22 March

Why we're excited: Ninjas, samurais, sword fighting and a beautiful open world

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage

From the creative minds behind the acclaimed Life is Strange comes Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is a brand-new story-driven journey, which tells the magical summer of 1995 for high school friends Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat. 27 years of no contact later, fate reunites them to confront the long-buried secret that made them promise to never speak again. Looking at the trailer reveal, the game looks gorgeous and is very _Stranger Things_-coded. We're eagerly awaiting further scoop on this!

Platforms: PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

Release date: Late 2024

Why we're excited: Narrative-focused and big '90s nostalgia

Neva

Fans of Gris, the breathtaking 2018 art game, which artfully delved into the nuances of grief, are in for a treat! The talented creators at Nomada Studio in Barcelona are set to release their latest project, Neva, at some point this year. The emotionally-charged game chronicles the magical action-adventure story of Alba, a young woman bound to a curious wolf cub following a traumatic encounter with dark forces. Tissues at the ready!

Platforms: PC, Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBC (2024)

Why we're excited: Beautiful story and scenery. Definitely going to be a tearjerker

Été

Été, [pronounced /ay·tay/, French for "summer"], is a relaxing French-Canadian painting game where you soak up the summer vibes as a budding painter embarking on an adventure in Montreal. With your paintbrush as your guide, you explore, create artworks, decorate your studio and sell art to your neighbours. It sounds a little like a Bob Ross simulator. Take my money!

Platforms: PC

Release date: Early 2024)

Why we're excited: It looks stress-free and ever so charming