First Barbie, then the Sims and now Monopoly. Margot Robbie's production company LuckyChap seems endlessly busy since the success of Barbie. What else is planning to produce and what should it be making next?

Margot Robbie is set to produce a film adaptation of the popular board game Monopoly. It was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter that Robbie’s production company LuckyChap will bring the game to the screen.

An iconic staple of family arguments around the world, Monopoly was first created by feminist game designer Lizzie Maggie in 1903 as a method of teaching people the dangers of economic inequality.

Originally called ‘The Landlord’s Game’, Maggie’s game turned into Monopoly in the 1930s when it started being sold by the Parker Brothers, which is now owned by Hasbro.

Robbie’s production studio, LuckyChap Entertainment, is still riding the high off the success of Barbie, 2023’s highest-grossing film, which brought Mattel’s toy doll to the big screen. It’s no surprise that Robbie wants to follow up the success of Barbie with another major adaptation, this time from Mattel’s rival company, Hasbro.

Monopoly board Canva

LuckyChap was set up by Robbie with her now-husband Tom Ackerly, and Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr in 2014 just a year after her breakthrough role in The Wolf of Wall Street. LuckyChap have gone on to produce many of Robbie’s starring roles including I, Tonya, Terminal, and Birds of Prey. It’s also produced other successes such as Promising Young Woman and Saltburn.

Margot Robbie is producing everything right now

Monopoly isn’t the only project that’s been announced by LuckyChap since Barbie. It seems every IP under the sun is ripe for picking by Robbie.

Just last month, the news hit that Robbie was going to produce a film adaptation of The Sims, the massively popular life-simulator video game series.

A live-action adaptation of The Sims has been in development since 2007, although it was shelved officially in 2019. It’s only through Robbie’s success that the project is now back on track five years later.

Visitors take a ride with the Big Thunder Mountain at Disneyland Paris, in Chessy, France, east of the French capital, Tuesday, May 12, 2015. Michel Euler/AP

That’s not all. Robbie is also slated to produce a film adaptation of the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad ride that’s at four of Disney’s theme parks around the world.

A film based on a rollercoaster? It’s happened before to astonishing success. The original Pirates of the Caribbean film was based on a ride that first opened at the California Disneyland in 1967.

We’re only just getting started. Although the rest of the films in production aren’t as obviously family-friendly. There’s an adaptation of the brilliant Ottessa Moshfegh novel ‘My Year of Rest and Relaxation’ coming with Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos attached. A remake of cult classic Tank Girl has been in the works since 2019, as well as an adaptation of comic book ‘Avengelyne’ with Olivia Wilde directing.

Other films that LuckyChap and Robbie are attached to as producers include Borderline, Alba, Naughty, and Whoever You Are, Honey.

Margot Robbie poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London AP Photo

What’s next for Margot?

Given Robbie clearly wants to produce every possible film adaptation under the sun, whether it’s a popular board game, a theme park ride or a depressing novel, we thought we’d come up with some suggestions for her to set her sights on next.

Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment Presents: The Teacup Ride You can imagine the trailer already, set to a slowed down acoustic version of Dead or Alive’s classic ‘You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)’.

Coming soon… Puzzles Can you find the final piece? Yes, we are suggesting a film adaptation of just the generic idea of a tabletop puzzle.

From the creative team behind Barbie and Monopoly comes ‘Is it bin collection day tomorrow? No one else on the street has put their bins out but maybe that means we’re the first. Should we wait till someone else does it or is everyone waiting for us? I don’t want to look like an idiot but also the recycling bin is full to bursting’ The short title could just be ‘Bin Day’.

And finally, From producer Margot Robbie… The Oxford Dictionary Words fail me.