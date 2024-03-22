Margot Robbie's production company has announced its latest cinematic venture - bringing the beloved virtual world of The Sims to life on the silver screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh feebee Margot lay dag dag wabadebadoo chum cha turkey nurbler!

Pardon me. For those not fluent in "Simlish" allow me to translate:

To the delight of fans around the world, The Sims franchise is making its way to the big screen, with Margot Robbie's production company leading the charge. WooHoo! (If you know, you know.)

Following the huge triumph of last year's Barbie, Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment is teaming up with Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment to bring the wildly ambitious live-action feature to life.

The movie will be directed by Kate Herron, known for her work in steering the first season of the genre-bending Marvel series Loki. Electronic Arts, the publisher of the game, will also play a significant role in both creative and production aspects.

Photo shows three Sims speaking on a beach setting Credit: EA

The Sims is a life simulation game where players control avatars with customisable traits, skills, and relationships, navigating daily tasks like cooking and home decor.

Since its 2000 debut, the franchise has evolved beyond its suburban origins through sequels and expansions, and it's become one of the highest-grossing live simulation video games of all time, with nearly 200 million copies sold worldwide.

Currently, LuckyChap is one of the most sought-after production companies in Hollywood, following the billion-dollar success of Barbie and the cultural sensation sparked by Emerald Fennell's Saltburn.

The development of The Sims movie is still in its very early phases, and it has not yet been acquired by a studio. So we can expect to be waiting a few years before it's out.

Fans online have jokingly voiced that the movie should be in “only simlish, no subtitles”, referring to the iconic gibberish language of the game's characters.

Here are a few of our favourite online reactions to the news: