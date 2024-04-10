Eid al-Fitr is observed over the first three days of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic calendar, starting with the sighting of the new moon.
Today, Muslims around the world are marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and celebrating the holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
After a month of fasting from dawn to sunset – as well as greater focus on worship, charity, and good deeds – Eid al-Fitr literally means the feast, or festival, of breaking the fast.
Traditionally, Eid al-Fitr, often referred to as 'Eid', is a three-day feast but can be longer or shorter depending on the country. It's a time for friends, family and giving thanks to God.
However, this year,the ongoing six-month conflict in Gaza has cast a somber shadow over the celebrations for many.Here's a photo gallery, showing how Muslims have marked Eid around the globe, across Europe and beyond.