Eid al-Fitr is observed over the first three days of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic calendar, starting with the sighting of the new moon.

Today, Muslims around the world are marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and celebrating the holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

After a month of fasting from dawn to sunset – as well as greater focus on worship, charity, and good deeds – Eid al-Fitr literally means the feast, or festival, of breaking the fast.

Traditionally, Eid al-Fitr, often referred to as 'Eid', is a three-day feast but can be longer or shorter depending on the country. It's a time for friends, family and giving thanks to God.

However, this year,the ongoing six-month conflict in Gaza has cast a somber shadow over the celebrations for many.Here's a photo gallery, showing how Muslims have marked Eid around the globe, across Europe and beyond.

Romania

Muslim women take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Credit: Andreea Alexandru/AP

A young woman poses for a friend before the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Credit: Andreea Alexandru/AP

Italy

A young boy plays with a balloon during Eid Al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, at Parco Dora, in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Credit: Matteo Secci/LaPresse

Muslims pray on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in Rome, Italy, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Credit: Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse

Greece

People pray at the historic Yeni Cami, or New Mosque, in the port city of Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Credit: Giannis Papanikos/AP

Muslims attend the prayer of the first day of Eid al-Fitr, outside the iconic Haghia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Credit: Khalil Hamra/AP

Kosovo

Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer outside Sultan Mehmet Fatih mosque in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Wednesday, April, 10, 2024. Credit: Visar Kryeziu/AP

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnian Muslim woman hugs her daughter prior to the start of the prayer during the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Credit: Armin Durgut/AP

Germany

Muslims congratulate each other on Eid al-Fitr by hugging each other after the prayer in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April, 10, 2024. Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP

Jerusalem

Palestinians gather for Eid al-Fitr prayers by the Dome of the Rock shrine in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Credit: Mahmoud Illean/AP

A girl stands next to her relative during the Eid al-Fitr prayers outside of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Jerusalem's Old City, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Credit: Leo Correa/AP

Egypt

Muslims light flares as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr outside al-Seddik mosque in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, 10 April 2024 Credit: Amr Nabil/AP

Muslims light flares as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr outside al-Seddik mosque in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Credit: Amr Nabil/AP

Thousands of Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers outside al-Seddik mosque in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Credit: Amr Nabil/AP

Pakistan

Muslim women share Eid greeting after performing an Eid al-Fitr prayer at historical Badshahi mosque in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, April, 10, 2024. Credit: K.M. Chaudary/AP

Muslim girls display their hands painted with henna in traditional patterns to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Credit: Muhammad Sajjad/AP

Muslim children share Eid greeting after attending an Eid al-Fitr prayer in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, April, 10, 2024. Credit: Fareed Khan/AP

Malaysia

Muslims attend pray at National Mosque for the Eid al-Fitr in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Credit: Vincent Thian/AP

Iran

Iranian worshippers perform Eid al-Fitr prayer in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Credit: Vahid Salemi/AP

Kenya

Muslim devotees offer Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, 10 April 2024. Credit: Brian Inganga/AP

Somalia