British TV and film stars offer up rare treats to raise money for Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Fancy learning Josh O’Connor’s perfect porridge recipe?

Maybe you’d rather have a cup of tea with Paapa Essiedu or Joseph Quinn?

Let’s be real though. It’s all about getting a bedtime story read to you by Tilda Swinton.

If you want the chance to get involved with any of these sumptuous offers, British TV and film stars are auctioning off set tidbits, exclusive tickets and interpersonal experiences to raise funds for Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP).

The Cinema For Gaza auction is running online from 2 April until 12 April and will allow the public access to some pretty unique auction items. Acclaimed directors Mike Leigh, Joanna Hogg and Ken Loach have offered up signed scripts and pieces of their film sets.

Among the signed posters, book and scripts, some of the most lucrative items on auction will be the chances to get up and personal with some of the British film industry’s biggest names.

The Ice Queen herself, Tilda Swinton, has offered up her superlative talents to read you (or your kids) a bedtime story. It will have to be over Zoom though, for any weirdos (don’t look at me) who fantasised about a Tilda tucking-in situation.

Joseph Quinn arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Evan Agostini/Invision

Both the actors Paapa Essiedu (‘I May Destroy You’, ‘The Lazarus Project’) and Joseph Quinn (‘Stranger Things’) have put a cup of tea over Zoom up for auction too.

‘Doctor Who’ fanatics have the chance to get a Zoom chat with Amy and Rory actors Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill as well as a signed script. There’s also a Peter Capaldi-era signed script and a clapperboard signed by Jenna Coleman in the auction for the Whovians.

Other in-person items include tickets to Maxine Peake’s upcoming theatre show ‘ROBIN/RED/BREAST’ with the chance to have a drink with the ‘Shameless’ star afterwards. For ‘Succession’ fans, you also could face the real Logan Roy at a meet-and-greet after winning tickets to ‘Long Day’s Journey into Night’ starring Brian Cox.

It’s all in aid for MAP, a British charity that provides essential medical services in the West Bank, Gaza and Lebanon.

Paapa Essiedu poses for photographers upon arrival at the 75th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London Sunday, March 13, 2022. Vianney Le Caer/2022 Invision

“MAP works for the health and dignity of Palestinians living under occupation and as refugees. They provide immediate medical aid to those in great need, while also developing local capacity and skills to ensure the long-term development of the Palestinian healthcare system. They are currently responding to the emergency in Gaza,” the auction website details.

MAP was set up in 1984, following the Christian militia Lebanese Forces massacre of Palestinian and Lebanese Shia Muslims in Beirut in 1982, an act of genocide that the UN later found the Israel Defense Forces actively chose not to intervene in.