By Euronews with AP

Michelle Yeoh, Hugh Jackman, Danai Gurira and Dakota Johnson are amongst the celebrities attending the May event, seeking to find workable solutions to address issues of food insecurity and climate change.

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, and Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg are among the diverse group of political, business and philanthropic leaders Global Citizen will convene in New York on 1 and 2 May.

The Global Citizen NOW brings together influential decision makers and the biggest names in pop culture to create "a global agenda for urgent action".

The summit will seek support for workable solutions to address issues of food insecurity, climate change and public health associated with extreme poverty, said Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans.

“We are focused on advancing the ideas that will drive urgent action to end extreme poverty,” said Evans, adding that the world is at a crossroads on numerous issues.

Actors Hugh Jackman, Danai Gurira and Dakota Johnson and representatives from Cisco, Citi, Delta and PayPal will join Rockefeller Foundation President Rajiv Shah, Bezos Earth Fund CEO Andrew Steer, and Volker Türk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, for the event.

“I have made it my mission to work to amplify underrepresented voices,” Gurira, star of The Walking Dead and Black Panther franchises, said in a statement, adding that she is eager to “address the severe inequities facing the African continent.”

Evans said the third edition of Global Citizen NOW will focus on defeating preventable diseases, like malaria, polio, and HPV.

Organizers also plan to announce new initiatives to preserve the Amazon Rainforest and increase investments in Africa through the World Bank.

Global Citizen also hopes the New York summit will build on momentum generated among Gen Z and millennial leaders at its first international conference earlier this month in Australia.

“We hope to inspire the next generation of advocates through our Global Citizen Prize awards, where we will spotlight and financially support five young people making extraordinary efforts to change the world,” Evans said.