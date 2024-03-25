The park will include seven different themed lands, including Capsule Corporation and Beerus' Planet.

Saudi Arabia has unveiled plans to build a gigantic theme park inspired by the beloved Japanese animated series Dragon Ball, near Riyadh.

The ambitious venture marks the world's first theme park dedicated to the immensely popular media franchise.

Spanning an ginormous half a million square metres, the park, as per the official Dragon Ball website, will feature at least 30 rides, one of which being a roller coaster within a 70 metre dragon structure inspired by Shenron, the wish-granting dragon featured in the series.

Qiddiya, the investment company behind the project, released a teaser trailer for the park, giving fans a taste of what to expect.

The announcement comes just weeks after the passing of Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball. He died of a blood clot in his brain, his production office Bird Studio said in a statement.

While many fans have embraced the plans for the theme park, some voices on social media have raised doubts regarding its location in Saudi Arabia.

Criticism has been directed at the country's human rights stance, treatment of women, and lack of acknowledgment of LGBTQ+ rights.

"Sorry LGBT Dragon Ball fans, you gonna have to wait another decade or so for a second park elsewhere," one user wrote on X.

Another commenter said: "As much as I love Dragon Ball, I'll never visit Saudi Arabia."