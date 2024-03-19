Forget about the whereabouts of Kate Middleton and the conspiracy theories regarding Kensington Palace’s disinformation tactics – this is the only Royal Announcement we’re interested in...

The identity of the next 007 is always a closely guarded secret until the official reveal.

However, according to recent reports, the next James Bond is about to be announced. And not to brag or anything, but the actor rumoured to be officially cast has been on our radar for a while now.

In December 2022, we published an article on how all signs were pointing towards Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the star of Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Nocturnal Animals and _Bullet Train,_as the seventh actor to play 007 in the official films.

Our sources at the time told us that Taylor-Johnson had been screen-tested for the role and that the 33-year-old was the one to beat in the eyes of Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael J Wilson.

He has yet to officially accept the iconic part, but a source told The Sun: "Bond is Aaron's job, should he wish to accept it" and that the formal offer “is on the table and they are waiting to hear back."

The Sun's source added: "As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement."

As for the main man himself, he was interviewed by Numero magazine last week about rumours linking him with the role. In response, he said: "I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment."

Aaron Taylor-Johnson attends the Giorgio Armani women's Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection presented in Milan - 25 February 2024 AP Photo/Luca Bruno

So, there go our hopes for some much-needed diversity in casting, but there’s no denying that Taylor-Johnson is a fine and versatile actor, who is more than capable of succeeding Daniel Craig, who holstered his Walter PPK and hung up the tuxedo following the release of No Time To Die in 2021.

Of course, until an official statement is released by Eon Productions, which produces the Bond films, pinches of salt for everyone.

However, despite 007 producer Barbara Broccoli repeatedly saying that they "haven’t even begun" the process of shaping the next James Bond movie, they may be about to announce the identity of future iconic spy.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Previously rumoured candidates for the role were safe (read: boring) bets Henry Cavill, Richard Madden and James Norton, as well as more promising actors like Regé Jean-Page, recent Oscar winner Cillian Murphy, and fan-favourite Idris Elba.

Elba has ruled himself out ages ago, and even stated that "disgusting" comments about his race put him off. As for Murphy, his barnstorming performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer could be a great shout, but he may be better suited to a villainous role. Eon have prior form here when it comes to snapping up recent Oscar winners and casting them as antagonists. Just look at what happened with Rami Malek post-Bohemian Rhapsody...

If it turns out to be Taylor-Johnson, he would follow Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig in taking on the part.

The actor will soon appear in Sony's latest Spider-Man spin-off superhero offering Kraven the Hunter – which, considering the studio’s recent string of disasters (Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, Madame Web) does not look terribly promising.

The Bond gig could be just what Taylor-Johnson needs to ensure his career doesn’t take a plunge courtesy of the Spider-Man adjacent universe, and allows the 007 franchise to reinvent itself for its next, and daunting, post-Craig chapter.