By Euronews with AP

The Royal Mint has revealed a second series of Star Wars coins.

Series two will spotlight the franchise’s iconic vehicles: The Millennium Falcon and TIE Fighter, X-Wing, and Death Star II, due later this year.

The four coins were designed by Royal Mint product designer, Ffion Gwillim, who also designed the Harry Potter coin collection.