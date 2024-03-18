Visit Euronews

Britain's Royal Mint launches new Star Wars coins

Star Wars Series 2: Millennium Falcon 50p commemorative coin
Star Wars Series 2: Millennium Falcon 50p commemorative coin
By Euronews with AP
The Royal Mint has revealed a second series of Star Wars coins.

The Royal Mint has unveiled its latest collectable Star Wars coins and bullion bars following the success of its first Star Wars coin series.

Series two will spotlight the franchise’s iconic vehicles: The Millennium Falcon and TIE Fighter, X-Wing, and Death Star II, due later this year.

The four coins were designed by Royal Mint product designer, Ffion Gwillim, who also designed the Harry Potter coin collection.

