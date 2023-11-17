Ian Fleming’s super spy James Bond is celebrating his 60th by getting his very own set of silver and gold coins.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Royal Mint has launched a new series of collectible and bullion coins to mark the 60th anniversary of James Bond films.

Each of the seven coins in the series features a distinct design representing a specific decade of Bond's cinematic journey.

The first coin, dedicated to the 1960s, showcases Sean Connery's 007 in the legendary gyroplane, Little Nellie, from You Only Live Twice. The background incorporates the titles of Bond films from that decade, along with the stylised 007 logo and the classic gun barrel motif around the coin's perimeter.

"James Bond is Britain’s favorite secret agent who has captivated audiences for over 60 years,” said Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint.

“We are delighted to be unveiling a new collectible coin range to celebrate 007’s journey. Each coin will feature a unique design linking to the films of that decade, which is a testament to the coin-making skills that our craftspeople have perfected over the years."

The first coin revealed The Royal Mint

The designs for coins celebrating the other decades are yet to be announced and will be unveiled at later dates.

The new bullion coins are “available in 1oz gold and 1oz silver and minted to the highest specifications,” confirmed Andrew Dickey, Director of Precious Metals at The Royal Mint.

“I have no doubt they’ll resonate with investors and collectors, as well as a new audience seeking to give the timeless gift of gold or silver,” he added.

The designs for coins celebrating the other decades are yet to be announced The Royal Mint - Canva

Coins are available as gold proof, silver proof (proof proof?) and brilliant uncirculated editions, with prices starting from £14.50 (€16).

Prices for James Bond fine gold and fine silver bullion coins will be based on live precious metal prices.