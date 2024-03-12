See our selection of the best entries into the Sony World Photography Awards 2024. This year’s Open competition was judged by Daniel Blochwitz, a curator at the Foto Festival in Lenzburg, Switzerland.

The World Photography Organisation has unveiled the category winners and shortlist for the Open competition of the esteemed Sony World Photography Awards 2024, which showcases the best single images from around the world.

Among them, Ana Skobe from Slovenia presents "Falling Out of Time," capturing the elegance of a lighthouse against a dusk sky, and Ian Ford of the UK presents "Caiman Crunch," a gripping moment of a jaguar attacking a caiman crocodile.

A staggering 395,000 images were submitted from more than 220 countries and territories for consideration in the competition.

Explore our photo galleries featuring the winners in each of the ten categories, ranging from architecture, lifestyle, portraiture, travel, wildlife and the natural world, alongside a selection of our favourite images that made it to the shortlist.

Winner's gallery

The ultimate winner of the prestigious Open competition will be revealed during the Awards’ grand ceremony in London on 18 April.

Shortlist favourites

The winning and shortlisted images will be showcased as part of the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition at Somerset House in London from 19 April to 6 May 2024 and will then travel to different locations.