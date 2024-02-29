Captive rhinos to sacred pilgrimages: The best pictures from Sony World Photography Awards 2024
Over 395,000 images from more than 220 countries and territories were submitted to the Sony World Photography Awards 2024, with the highest number of entries on record for the professional competition.
The finalists and shortlisted entries for this year's prestigious Sony World Photography Awards 2024 have been announced!
A total of 30 finalists were chosen across the competition’s 10 professional categories, which span from portraiture and sport to landscape and the environment.
The coveted title of Photographer of the Year 2024 awaits one deserving professional finalist, which will be revealed on 18 April, along with the prize of $25,000 (USD) cash.
A selection of images by finalists and shortlisted photographers will be exhibited from 19 April to 6 May at London's Somerset House.
‘The jury was captivated by the passionate storytelling; capturing both the joys and the challenges of human existence across our planet. We were thrilled by the diverse, high-quality, and creative spectrum of photography styles on display," says Monica Allende, the chair of the jury.
Here's a selection of some of our favourite entries from the professional competition: