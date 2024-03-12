A new exhibition at Londons' V&A museum celebrates Tropical Modernism: an architectural movement which defied colonial norms to create buildings that were both functional and comfortable in tropical climates.

Architecture has long been intertwined with the historical narratives of colonialism, where European powers imposed their styles and ideologies upon colonised regions, often disregarding local cultures and climates.

This dominance led to the perpetuation of architectural forms that were unsuitable for tropical environments, leading to issues such as poor ventilation, excessive heat gain, and structural instability.

However, in the mid-19th century emerged a counter-movement known as Tropical Modernism, which sought to reconcile modern architectural principles with indigenous traditions and tropical realities.

Led by pioneering figures like Le Corbusier, Geoffrey Bawa, Charles Correa, and British architects Jane Drew and Maxwell Fry, the movement began adapting a Modernist aesthetic that valued function over ornament to the hot, humid conditions of the region.

Jane Drew and Maxwell Fry with a model of one of their many buildings for the Gold Coast, 1945. Credit: RIBA Collections

Through a diverse collection of artefacts including models, drawings, letters, photographs, and archival materials, a new major exhibition at the V&A in London celebrates these practitioners and the alternative Modernisms they created.

“The story of Tropical Modernism is one of colonialism and decolonisation, politics and power, defiance and independence; it is not just about the past, but also about the present and the future," says Christopher Turner, the V&A's Keeper of Art, Architecture, Photography & Design, and curator of the exhibition.

Here's a collection of stunning images on display at the exhibition which illustrate the revolutionary architectural movement:

Boy and concrete screen at University College Ibadan, 1962. Credit: RIBA

Le Corbusier in Chandigarh with the plan of the city and a model of the Modular Man, his universal system of proportion, 1951 Credit: FDL, ADAGP 2014

Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh, India, circa 1960. Credit: Suresh Kumar

Sick Hagemeyer shop assistant as a seventies icon posing in front of the United Trading Company headquarters, Accra, 1971 Credit: James Barnor. Courtesy of galerie Clémentine de la Féronnière

Film still of Mfantsipim School, Cape Coast by Fry, Drew _ Partners - for 'Tropical Modernism - Architecture and Independence' Credit: Victoria and Albert Museum, London

Film still of Senior Staff Club House, KNUST, Kumasi by Miro Marasović, Nikso Ciko and John Owuso Addo - for 'Tropical Modernism - Architecture and Independence' Credit: Victoria and Albert Museum, London

Le Corbusier (Jeanneret, Charles-Edouard 1887-1965) Credit: The Museum of Modern Art, New York, Scala, Florence

Film still of Unity Hall, KNUST, Kumasi by John Owuso Addo and Miro Marasović - for 'Tropical Modernism - Architecture and Independence' Credit: Victoria and Albert Museum, London

'Tropical Modernism' runs until 22 September 2024 at London's V&A.