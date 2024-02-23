London's V&A Museum is hiring a Taylor Swift superfan

London’s V&A Museum is on the hunt for a Taylor Swift superfan to help curate its collection on memorabilia for the star.

The Victoria & Albert (V&A) museum in South Kensington, London, is known for its huge collection of arts, design and performance pieces. In previous years, it has run huge exhibitions on music stars from David Bowie to Pink Floyd.

Now, the V&A is focusing its sights on the biggest name in pop music today: Taylor Swift. The museum is on the lookout for a dedicated British “Swiftie” to bring on board as an advisor.

In the role, the 'Swiftie' will expound their expertise on the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer and the enormous influence she has on fan culture and memorabilia.

Swift is set to embark on the European leg of her record-setting Eras Tour and fans of the singer have been swapping homemade friendship bracelets. One of the main roles for the Superfan Advisor will be to explain the meanings behind these friendship bracelets.

Fans attend a concert by Taylor Swift as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Tokyo. AP Photo

It’s not just Swifties that are being called upon by the V&A. It's hiring five different superfan advisors, with the museum on the look out for self-professed experts in Crocs, Drag, Emojis, and Tufting as well.

It’s a zero hours contract and the salary is only written as “competitive incentives” so this might be more of a part-time hobby than a full-time job. Still, any Swiftie worth their salt will probably apply. Applications close on 7 March.

Previously, the V&A has hired for similar roles, looking for experts in toby jugs, Pokémon cards, Lego and gorpcore clothing.