The Classic Piano International competition brings together the world's most promising and talented pianists, each vying for a share of the overall prize money, totalling €250,000. We find out who the winner of this two-year-long journey is, as the final plays out in Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Classic Piano International competition brings together the world's most promising and talented pianists, each vying for a share of the prize, which totals €250,000. The winner will embark on a 10-date concert tour.

The event saw 70 virtuosos chosen from 14 preliminary competitions over two years come together to compete in Dubai at the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray hotel.

Jury members from Austria, France, Germany and Italy joined counterparts from China, the US, the UK, Turkiye, South Africa and South Korea to judge the competitors across four rounds on their technical capability, as well as flair and style.

The final two stages also tested the pianists’ adaptability, as they performed a mix of classical and contemporary pieces.

Andrey Gugnin from The Netherlands was announced as the winner of the event.

He will receive €100,000, as well as the 10-date concert tour with an honorarium of €50,000.

The 36-year-old took to the stage at the hotel’s Zabeel Theatre, impressing judges with a stirring rendition of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3.

The prize is the latest in a long string of successes for Andrey Gugnin, who will be the artistic director at the OutWest Piano Fest this season.