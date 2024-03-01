Standout pieces included Banksy's Triptych, a Keith Haring artwork, and John's cherished Bentley Continental, while his photography collection and wristwatches also drew significant attention.

A huge auction featuring 900 pieces from British pop music legend Elton John's personal collection wrapped this week - with a staggering $20.5 million (€19m) in total sales, exceeding expectations by more than double.

Over eight sales (both in person and online), collectors acquired items mostly from the Rocket Man's condo in Atlanta, Georgia, ranging from personal jewellery and glasses, to renowned artworks and photograph prints.

Some of the most standout moments from the auction included Banksy's Thrower Triptych (2017), fetching close to $2 million (€1.84m) on the opening night; an untitled Keith Haring piece from 1982 reaching $756,000 (€700,000); and a striking pair of silver leather platform boots with John's initials in vibrant red, selling for $94,500 (€87,000).

Banksy, Flower Thrower Triptych, 2017 Credit: Christie's

A pair of silver leather tall platform boots, worn by John during numerous performances throughout the 1970's Credit: Christie's

Possibly the most intimate possession was John's cherished 1990 Bentley Continental, a loyal travel companion. With 24 eager bidders vying for ownership, the car's price surged from a starting point of $25,000 (€23,000) to its eventual selling price of $441,000 (€407,000).

The large array of luxury wristwatches also drew significant attention from auction attendees, with two of them achieving record-breaking sales for their specific models. Among them was John's leopard-print Rolex Daytona, adorned with 36 yellow sapphires and 56 diamonds, ultimately fetching $176,400 (€163,000) .

A rare Tank Normale Cartier featuring a sapphire and diamond encrusted case sold for the same price of $176,400 (€163,000).

Cartier. 18K Gold Limited Edition asymmetrical wristwatch Credit: Christie's

Sir Elton John's Conservatory Grand Piano, Model C6F PE, Yamaha Credit: Christie's

John's photography pieces made up over 350 lots - approximately one-third of the entire collection - featuring works by renowned fashion photographers Richard Avedon, Steven Meisel, and Irving Penn.

A particularly notable Avedon silver print, depicting a serpent encircling a nude Nastassja Kinski, fetched $201,600 (€186,000).

Check out the video above for a closer look at what was sold at the auction.