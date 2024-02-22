Beyoncé's chart-topping achievement sets the stage for her forthcoming country-inspired album, releasing on 29 March.

Queen Bey has made history once again. Yeehaw!

The superstar singer has become the first Black woman to top Billboard's country music chart after her new banjo-led single “Texas Hold 'Em" reached No. 1 on the country airplay chart this week.

She dropped the song on 11 February - unexpectedly during the Super Bowl - along with her other single "16 Carriages,” which debuted at No. 9 on the same chart.

Both songs are expected to be featured on Beyoncé's upcoming, country-themed album, which is referred to as “act ii," on 29 March.

It's a follow-up offering to her 2022 album “Renaissance," which is frequently referred to as “Act I: Renaissance.”

Beyoncé announced the full-length new album after a Verizon commercial she starred in aired during the Super Bowl this month.

But this isn't the first time the former-Destiny's Child singer has ventured into country music.

Her acclaimed 2016 album "Lemonade," featured the country-infused track "Daddy Lessons". The following year, she teamed up with country icons The Chicks for a remarkable performance of the song at the Country Music Awards.

Following their CMAs collaboration, the foursome released their joint rendition of "Daddy Lessons" as an official single.