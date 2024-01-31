By Euronews with AP

Chita Rivera was one of Broadway's most celebrated stars, known for her successful theatre career spanning nearly seven decades. Some of her most notable roles include Anita in "West Side Story" and Rose in "Bye Bye Birdie".

ADVERTISEMENT

Chita Rivera, the dynamic dancer, singer and actor who garnered 10 Tony nominations, winning twice, in a long Broadway career that forged a path for Latina artists, has died at the age of 91.

Rivera's death was announced yesterday (Tuesday 30 January) by her daughter, Lisa Mordente, who said she died in New York after a brief illness.

Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero was born on 23 January 1933, in Washington, D.C. Her Puerto Rican father, Pedro del Rivero, was a musician who played in the United States Navy Band, who died when she was 7. Her mother was of Scottish and Italian descent.

She took dance classes and then entered the prestigious School of American Ballet in New York. Her first theater gig, at age 17, was in the touring company of “Call Me Madam.” That led to chorus stints in such shows as “Guys and Dolls” and “Can-Can.”

Rivera first gained wide notice in 1957 as Anita in the original production of "West Side Story" and was still dancing on Broadway with her trademark energy a half-century later in 2015’s “The Visit.”

"I wouldn't know what to do if I wasn't moving or telling a story to you or singing a song," she told The Associated Press then. "That's the spirit of my life, and I'm really so lucky to be able to do what I love, even at this time in my life."

Chita Rivera, foreground, and the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes rehearse Cole Porter's "Can Can" in New York on 21 Jan. 1988. Marty Lederhandler/AP

In August 2009, Rivera was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor the US can give a civilian. Rivera put her hand over her heart and said she shook her head in wonderment as President Barack Obama presented the medal. In 2013, she was the marshal at the Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City.

“She was a true Broadway legend,” playwright Paul Rudnick said on X, formerly Twitter. “She always delivered and audiences adored her. The moment she stepped onstage, the world became more exciting and glorious.”

President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Chita Rivera at the White House J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Rivera rose from chorus girl to star, collaborating along the way with many of Broadway’s greatest talents, including Jerome Robbins, Leonard Bernstein, Bob Fosse, Gower Champion, Michael Kidd, Harold Prince, Jack Cole, Peter Gennaro and John Kander and Fred Ebb.

She rebounded from a car accident in 1988 that crushed her right leg and became an indefatigable star on the road. She was on Broadway in a raucous production of “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” in 2012 and the chilly “The Visit” in 2014, earning another best actress Tony nomination.

“She can’t rehearse except for full-out,” said playwright Terrence McNally in 2005. “She can’t perform except for full-out, no matter what the size of the house. She’s going to be there 101% for that audience.”

Liza Minnelli, right, is shown with Chita Rivera and actor Robert De Niro, during a party to honour Rivera for winning the best actress Tony Award - 1984 AP

She won Tonys for “The Rink” in 1984 and “Kiss of the Spider Woman” in 1993. When accepting a Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2018, she said “I wouldn’t trade my life in the theater for anything, because theater is life.”

She was nominated for the award seven other times, for “Bye Bye Birdie,” which opened in 1960; “Chicago,” 1975; "Bring Back Birdie,” 1981; “Merlin,” 1983; “Jerry’s Girls,” 1985; “Nine,” 2003; and “Chita Rivera: The Dancer’s Life,” 2005.

Her albums include 16 tracks pulled from her original cast recordings and put out as part of Sony’s Legends of Broadway series and two solo CDs — 'And Now I Sing' for a tiny record label in the 1960s and 'And Now I Swing' in 2009 for Yellow Sound Label.

“I looked up to you and always will admire you as a talent and mostly as a person!” wrote Kristin Chenoweth on X. “A kick butt woman you were. All the rest of us just wanna be you.”

In 2021, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Broadway songwriter and performer, featured Rivera in a scene in his film adaptation of “Tick, Tick... Boom,” and in a statement said having her included "remains one of the all-time joys of my life.”