Christopher Nolan to receive France’s top cinema prize

The ‘Oppenheimer’ director will receive an honorary César during France's Academy Awards next month.

British-American director Christopher Nolan will receive an honorary César, France’s Oscar equivalent, at the upcoming awards ceremony on 23 February.

Nolan, 53, follows in the footsteps of David Fincher last year as well as other César honoraries such as Cate Blanchett, Robert Redford, George Clooney and Michael Douglas.

The Academy of the Césars notes that the release of every Nolan film has been “a major event” since his first 1998 film, Following. The citation continues that Nolan “has an unwavering passion for and commitment to the theatrical filmgoing experience, continually shattering the limits of cinematic storytelling.”

Many of Nolan’s films, like the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Interstellar and Dunkirk, have won multiple awards. However, the celebrated director has yet to secure an Oscar – something which looks like to change in March.

Indeed, after being nominated five times (Best Original Screenplay for Memento in 2002; Best Original Screenplay and Best Film for Inception in 2011; Best Director and Best Film for Dunkirk in 2018), his film Oppenheimer looks set to scoop up various statuettes at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Oppenheimer has already won five Golden Globes, including Best Drama and Best Director.

The film grossed over $955 million worldwide, becoming the third-highest-grossing film of 2023, the highest-grossing World War II-related film, the highest-grossing biographical film, and the second-highest-grossing R-rated film.

It recently received 13 British Academy Film Awards nominations, including Best Film, and was named one of the top-ten films of 2023 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute.

So, 2024 seems like the right year for France to honour one of cinema’s most beloved voices.

The 49th edition of the Césars will be held at Olympia Concert Hall on 23 February. Nominations will be unveiled tomorrow (Tuesday 23 January).