Anatomy Of A Fall triumphs at France’s Lumière Awards

Seen as France’s equivalent of the Golden Globes, this year’s Lumière Awards saw Justine Triet’s 'Anatomy of a Fall' win three key prizes, including Best Film. Hopes are high that it will feature prominently in the upcoming Oscar nominations.
Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner Anatomy Of A Fall continues its award-wInning streak, having bagged France’s 29th Lumière Awards' Best Film and Best Screenplay, while its German star Sandra Hüller won Best Actress.
The Lumières celebrate the best films, performances and technical achievements of French cinema, and is widely known as the French equivalent of the Golden Globes. They are voted on by the Académie des Lumières, which is made up of France-based international journalists representing 36 countries.
The ceremony was held last night (Monday 22 January) at the Forum des Images in Paris. Scroll down for the full list of winners.
Anatomy of a Fall was nominated in six Lumière categories, and previously swept the board at the European Film Awards in Berlin last December. The celebrated courtroom drama has since won Best non-English Language Film and Best Screenplay at the Golden Globes and Best International Film at the Critics Choice Awards.
The movie is also nominated for seven BAFTAs and is expected to be nominated for several Oscars today (Tuesday 23 January). Many are predicting that lead actress Sandra Hüller has a chance of winning an Academy Award for her role in Anatomy of a Fall. Her stiffest competition comes from Emma Stone, who has been gaining some awards momentum recently for her stunning role in Poor Things.
Read our interview with Sandra Hüller, in which she discusses her roles in both Anatomy of a Fall and the harrowing Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest, which is also expected to be Oscar nominated.
Another Oscar hopeful which won a Lumières prize was Kaouther Ben Hania’s French-Tunisian co-production Four Daughters, which won best documentary.
The formally daring docu-fiction hybrid, which examines the disappearance and radicalization of two Tunisian girls through both dramatic re-enactments and interviews with the real-life subjects, was one of the most memorable documentaries at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Themes of motherhood, generational transference of trauma, and the weight of entrenched patriarchal structures designed to perpetuate the societal oppression of women are explored with a candidness that is deeply impactful.
During the ceremony, Ben Hania tearfully called for a ceasefire in Gaza in her speech. Shortly after, Harari said he was “disgusted by what the Israeli government is doing in Gaza,” prompting applauses from some guests, while others shouted “release the hostages.”
Read our interview with Kaouther Ben Hania.
Elsewhere, other key Lumière prizes went to Thomas Cailley, who won Best Director for Cannes 2023 Un Certain Regard opener The Animal Kingdom, while Arieh Worthalter won Best Actor for his performance in Cédric Khan’s Cannes Directors’ Fortnight opener The Goldman Case.
The Oscar nominations are expected later today, and the French film industry’s next big event, the César Awards, will unveil nominations tomorrow (Wednesday 24 January).
Here is the full list of winners at this year’s Lumière Awards:
Best Film
- Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet - WINNER
- Last Summer by Catherine Breillat
- Sons of Ramses by Clément Cogitore
- The Goldman Case by Cédric Kahn
- The Animal Kingdom by Thomas Cailley
Best Director
- Catherine Breillat for Last Summer
- Thomas Cailley for The Animal Kingdom - WINNER
- Clément Cogitore for Sons of Ramses
- Cédric Kahn for The Goldman Case
- Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall
Best Screenplay
- Thomas Cailley, Pauline Munier for The Animal Kingdom
- Quentin Dupieux for Yannick
- Cédric Kahn, Nathalie Hertzberg for The Goldman Case
- Iris Kaltenbäck for The Rapture
- Justine Triet, Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER
Best Documentary
- Four Daughters by Kaouther Ben Hania - WINNER
- Little Girl Blue by Mona Achache
- Our Body by Claire Simon
- La Rivière by Dominique Marchais
- On The Adamant by Nicolas Philibert
Best Animation
- No Dogs Or Italians Allowed by Alain Unghetto
- Chicken For Linda! by Chiara Malta & Sébastien Laudenbach - WINNER
- Mars Express by Jérémie Périn
- Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman by Pierre Földes
- The Siren by Sepideh Farsi
Best Actress
- Catherine Deneuve for Bernadette
- Léa Drucker for Last Summer
- Virginie Efira for All To Play For
- Hafsia Herzi for The Rapture
- Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER
Best Actor
- Vincent Lacoste for Along Came Love
- Karim Leklou for Vincent Must Die
- Melvil Poupaud for Just The Two Of Us
- Franz Rogowski for Disco Boy
- Arieh Worthalter for The Goldman Case - WINNER
Female Revelation
- Suzanne Jouannet for The Royal Way
- Louise Mauroy-Panzani for Àma Gloria
- Park Ji-Min for Return To Seoul
- Claire Pommet for Spirit of Ecstasy
- Ella Rumpf for Marguerite’s Theorem - WINNER
Male Revelation
- Arthur Harari for The Goldman Case
- Samuel Kircher for Last Summer
- Milo Machado Graner for Anatomy of a Fall
- Raphaël Quenard for Junkyard Dog - WINNER
- Abdulah Sissoko for The Young Imam
Best First Film
- Bernadette by Léa Domenach
- Junkyard Dog by Jean-Baptiste Durand
- Disco Boy by Giacomo Abbruzzese
- The Rapture by Iris Kaltenbäck - WINNER
- Vincent Must Die by Stéphan Castang
Best International Coproduction
- The Blue Caftan by Maryam Touzani
- About Dry Grasses by Nuri Bilge Ceylan - WINNER
- Lost Country by Vladimir Perišić
- Hounds by Kamal Lazraq
- The Old Oak de Ken Loach
Cinematography
- Simon Beaufils for Anatomy of a Fall
- David Cailley for The Animal Kingdom
- Hélène Louvart for Disco Boy
- Jonathan Ricquebourg for The Taste of Things - WINNER
- Sylvain Verdet for Sons of Ramses
Best Music
- Amine Bouhafa for Four Daughters
- Clément Ducol for Chicken For Linda!
- Andrea Laszlo de Simone for The Animal Kingdom
- Chloé Thévenin for The Mountain
- Vitalic for Disco Boy - WINNER