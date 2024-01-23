Anatomy Of A Fall triumphs at France’s Lumière Awards

Seen as France’s equivalent of the Golden Globes, this year’s Lumière Awards saw Justine Triet’s 'Anatomy of a Fall' win three key prizes, including Best Film. Hopes are high that it will feature prominently in the upcoming Oscar nominations.

Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner Anatomy Of A Fall continues its award-wInning streak, having bagged France’s 29th Lumière Awards' Best Film and Best Screenplay, while its German star Sandra Hüller won Best Actress.

The Lumières celebrate the best films, performances and technical achievements of French cinema, and is widely known as the French equivalent of the Golden Globes. They are voted on by the Académie des Lumières, which is made up of France-based international journalists representing 36 countries.

The ceremony was held last night (Monday 22 January) at the Forum des Images in Paris. Scroll down for the full list of winners.

Anatomy of a Fall was nominated in six Lumière categories, and previously swept the board at the European Film Awards in Berlin last December. The celebrated courtroom drama has since won Best non-English Language Film and Best Screenplay at the Golden Globes and Best International Film at the Critics Choice Awards.

The movie is also nominated for seven BAFTAs and is expected to be nominated for several Oscars today (Tuesday 23 January). Many are predicting that lead actress Sandra Hüller has a chance of winning an Academy Award for her role in Anatomy of a Fall. Her stiffest competition comes from Emma Stone, who has been gaining some awards momentum recently for her stunning role in Poor Things.

Read our interview with Sandra Hüller, in which she discusses her roles in both Anatomy of a Fall and the harrowing Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest, which is also expected to be Oscar nominated.

Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall Le Pacte

Another Oscar hopeful which won a Lumières prize was Kaouther Ben Hania’s French-Tunisian co-production Four Daughters, which won best documentary.

The formally daring docu-fiction hybrid, which examines the disappearance and radicalization of two Tunisian girls through both dramatic re-enactments and interviews with the real-life subjects, was one of the most memorable documentaries at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Themes of motherhood, generational transference of trauma, and the weight of entrenched patriarchal structures designed to perpetuate the societal oppression of women are explored with a candidness that is deeply impactful.

During the ceremony, Ben Hania tearfully called for a ceasefire in Gaza in her speech. Shortly after, Harari said he was “disgusted by what the Israeli government is doing in Gaza,” prompting applauses from some guests, while others shouted “release the hostages.”

Read our interview with Kaouther Ben Hania.

Four Daughters Jour2Fête

Elsewhere, other key Lumière prizes went to Thomas Cailley, who won Best Director for Cannes 2023 Un Certain Regard opener The Animal Kingdom, while Arieh Worthalter won Best Actor for his performance in Cédric Khan’s Cannes Directors’ Fortnight opener The Goldman Case.

The Oscar nominations are expected later today, and the French film industry’s next big event, the César Awards, will unveil nominations tomorrow (Wednesday 24 January).

Here is the full list of winners at this year’s Lumière Awards:

Best Film

Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet - WINNER

Last Summer by Catherine Breillat

Sons of Ramses by Clément Cogitore

The Goldman Case by Cédric Kahn

The Animal Kingdom by Thomas Cailley

Best Director

Catherine Breillat for Last Summer

Thomas Cailley for The Animal Kingdom - WINNER

Clément Cogitore for Sons of Ramses

Cédric Kahn for The Goldman Case

Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall

Best Screenplay

Thomas Cailley, Pauline Munier for The Animal Kingdom

Quentin Dupieux for Yannick

Cédric Kahn, Nathalie Hertzberg for The Goldman Case

Iris Kaltenbäck for The Rapture

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER

Best Documentary

Four Daughters by Kaouther Ben Hania - WINNER

Little Girl Blue by Mona Achache

Our Body by Claire Simon

La Rivière by Dominique Marchais

On The Adamant by Nicolas Philibert

Best Animation

No Dogs Or Italians Allowed by Alain Unghetto

Chicken For Linda! by Chiara Malta & Sébastien Laudenbach - WINNER

Mars Express by Jérémie Périn

Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman by Pierre Földes

The Siren by Sepideh Farsi

Best Actress

Catherine Deneuve for Bernadette

Léa Drucker for Last Summer

Virginie Efira for All To Play For

Hafsia Herzi for The Rapture

Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER

Best Actor

Vincent Lacoste for Along Came Love

Karim Leklou for Vincent Must Die

Melvil Poupaud for Just The Two Of Us

Franz Rogowski for Disco Boy

Arieh Worthalter for The Goldman Case - WINNER

Female Revelation

Suzanne Jouannet for The Royal Way

Louise Mauroy-Panzani for Àma Gloria

Park Ji-Min for Return To Seoul

Claire Pommet for Spirit of Ecstasy

Ella Rumpf for Marguerite’s Theorem - WINNER

Male Revelation

Arthur Harari for The Goldman Case

Samuel Kircher for Last Summer

Milo Machado Graner for Anatomy of a Fall

Raphaël Quenard for Junkyard Dog - WINNER

Abdulah Sissoko for The Young Imam

Best First Film

Bernadette by Léa Domenach

Junkyard Dog by Jean-Baptiste Durand

Disco Boy by Giacomo Abbruzzese

The Rapture by Iris Kaltenbäck - WINNER

Vincent Must Die by Stéphan Castang

Best International Coproduction

The Blue Caftan by Maryam Touzani

About Dry Grasses by Nuri Bilge Ceylan - WINNER

Lost Country by Vladimir Perišić

Hounds by Kamal Lazraq

The Old Oak de Ken Loach

Cinematography

Simon Beaufils for Anatomy of a Fall

David Cailley for The Animal Kingdom

Hélène Louvart for Disco Boy

Jonathan Ricquebourg for The Taste of Things - WINNER

Sylvain Verdet for Sons of Ramses

Best Music