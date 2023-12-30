'The Full Monty' and 'Batman Begins' actor Tom Wilkinson dies at 75

The British actor died suddenly at home according to his agent.

The Oscar-nominated British actor Tom Wilkinson, best known for his roles in 'The Full Monty' and 'Batman Begins' has died at the age of 75.

In a statement his agent said "it is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30th. His wife and family were with him."

Wilkinson will probably be best remembered in Britain for his role as former steel mill foreman Gerald Cooper in the 1997 film, 'The Full Monty', a comedy about a group of unemployed metal workers who get together to form an unlikely striptease act.

He was also a popular and prominent supporting actor, winning a nomination for a best actor Academy Award for his work in 2001's family drama 'In The Bedroom'. He repeated the feat in six years later, winning plaudits for his role in 'Michael Clayton', a 2007 film that starred George Clooney.

Wilkinson appeared in dozens of other movies, including 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' and 'Valkyrie'.

The actor was recognised for his services to drama in 2005 when he was appointed a member of the Order of the British Empire.