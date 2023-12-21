100 per cent of the profits from the single will be donated to the charity Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders to help their emergency operations in Gaza and the West Bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

Post-punk Irish band Fontaines D.C., legendary trip hop collective Massive Attack and Scottish avant-pop outfit Young Fathers have announced they’ve teamed up for a limited edition 12” single to support the charity Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders.

The release, which is available to pre-order now, will feature material by Fontaines and a collaboration between Young Fathers and Massive Attack, alongside a sleeve and print designed by Robert Del Naja.

The reverse sleeve of the 12” features words written on a hospital whiteboard in Gaza by Doctors Without Borders medic Dr Mahmoud Abu Nujaila, depicting the desperation of medical professionals and civilians in Gaza.

“WHOEVER STAYS

UNTIL THE END

WILL TELL THE STORY

WE DID WHAT WE COULD.

REMEMBER US”

Tragically, Dr Nujaila was killed in a strike a few weeks after the words went viral on social media.

100 per cent of the profits from the single will be donated to the charity to help their emergency operations in Gaza and the West Bank.

The total donation is expected to be in excess of £150,000 (€173,000).

In a statement, the artists have also called for an immediate ceasefire in the region, “in solidarity with the Palestinian people living under a brutal military operation”

"The hourly scenes of horror in Gaza, with hospitals and schools bombed to dust and innocent civilians, journalists and doctors killed in unspeakable numbers has been made so much worse by more than ten weeks of abject political failure," says 3D of Massive Attack. "We're in awe of the Doctors Without Borders medics who place their lives on the line to help innocent civilians in Gaza. The ceasefire EP is a tribute to them, and their incredible ongoing work in truly indescribable circumstances. We stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine”.

“Fontaines DC join millions across the world in demanding an immediate ceasefire and a permanent end to Israel’s brutal occupation of Palestine,” added the Irish band. “Since October, Doctors Without Borders have been on the ground in Gaza, where every human is an IDF target, risking their lives to give vital care to the thousands injured by Israel’s indiscriminate attacks on the starving and defenceless. We feel utterly helpless in what we can do at this point however we do hope our small contribution to this record can raise some desperately needed funds for Doctors Without Borders in Gaza. Ceasefire Now. Free Palestine”