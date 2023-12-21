As more food enthusiasts turn to Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube for quick and visually appealing recipe videos, here are some top-tier accounts you should be following for mouth-watering tips.

Once upon a time, in a world far far gone, food recipes were like guarded treasures passed down from our wise grandparents or hidden within the dusty pages of cookbooks.

Fast forward to today and our approach to cooking has shifted drastically, with more and more food fanatics turning to Instagram Reels, TikTok and YouTube for quick, visually appealing, and easy-to-follow recipe videos.

In fact, according to a 2021 study, four out of five adults from Generation Z enjoyed watching or interacting with food content on social media.

So, if your mission this year is to whip up the best Christmas dinner your friends and family have ever tasted, maybe a dash of social media magic is the secret ingredient you've been missing.

Whether you’re a cooking connoisseur or only just taking your first forays into the kitchen, allow us to guide you through a curated selection of 10 top-tier accounts, each catering to your every foodie desire and whim.

For the food adventurer - @karadenizli.maceraci

Fancy food with a view?

Introducing Karadenizli Maceraci, the intrepid Turkish food influencer whose rugged spirit and zest for the unknown has captivated the foodies of social media.

With more than 4 million followers on Instagram, he's known for his satisfying outdoor cooking videos set against the backdrop of pristine nature.

His videos not only showcase breathtaking landscapes and scenery but also feature some outrageously delicious food. Perfect for some late-night bedtime scrolling.

For the student - @mob

Ever wondered how to make a mulled Aperol? Mob has you covered.

Mob is an unpretentious food media platform that dishes up quick tips and fuss-free recipes.

From flawlessly honey-roasted carrots to indulgent vegan butternut squash mac and cheese, and even crispy smoked aubergine nuggets - Mob's got it all.

Designed for newcomers, this page is the perfect guide for students or young adults taking their first plunge into cooking.

Mob is also going all-in on Christmas dinner tutorials this year, making it a must-follow for the festive season.

For the pastry - @ninametayer

For those eager to master the art of pastry-making, why not seek guidance from the crème de la crème of pastry chefs?

Nina Métayer, the French prodigy who etched her name in culinary history earlier this year as the officially anointed World's Best Pastry Chef, offering an insider's view into her extensive pastry know-how on her YouTube channel.

From French dessert delicacies like Clafoutis to the timeless elegance of a classic custard tart, Métayer is the perfect online teacher.

For the air fryer aficionado - @boredoflunch

Craving simple yet scrumptious recipes, all whipped up with the magic of your trusty air fryer? Look no further – @boredoflunch is your guy.

Meet Nathan Anthony, aka the "Air Fryer King," the mastermind behind this account dedicated to showcasing the incredible prowess of the kitchen gadget.

Earlier this year, he even opened the UK's first pop-up air fryer restaurant in London.

For the epicurean explorer of Middle Eastern delights - @noorishbynoor

Renowned chef Noor Murad, hailing from Bahrain and celebrated for her culinary contributions to the books Falastin and Ottolenghi FLAVOUR, kindly shares her expertise and creations on her Instagram page, @noorishbynoor.

Drawing inspiration from her Bahraini heritage, Noor's cooking is distinctly shaped by a rich palette of Arabic, Persian, and Indian flavours.

Highlighted here is her Middle Eastern breakfast plate featuring a gorgeous-looking crispy garlic crumble. Yum!

For the pasta perfectionist - @vincenzosplate

For an authentic education in Italian cooking, why not turn to a true expert?

Enter YouTube sensation Vincenzo Prosperi, who with a sprinkle of humour and silliness, generously shares traditional techniques and recipes passed down from his "nonna" (grandmother), such as this authentic bolognese sauce.

Buon appetito!

For the salad stan - @saladforpresident

Salads need not be mundane.

Italian photographer and food writer Julia Sherman, the visionary behind @saladforpresident, turned her passion for cooking and gardening into a dynamic online platform.

Initially a personal sketchbook for her culinary explorations, it has grown into a vibrant celebration of salads.

For Sherman, making salads is an art form - an ever-evolving gift meant to be savoured, reimagined, and shared on a daily basis.

For the ASMR lover - @zachchoi

Potentially the most satisfying account on this list.

South Korean sensation Zach Choi, who has more than 9 million followers on Instagram, turns cooking into a full-blown ASMR spectacle.

In between the sharply edited crunch, snap, sizzle, hiss, tap, slice and pop of his videos, Choi spills the beans on some seriously simple comfort food recipes you can whip up in your own kitchen.

For the groovy cinephile - @sophia_roe

If you're a fan of sunlit aesthetics and groovy funk with soulful vibes, then Danish food influencer Sophia Roe's social media might be your perfect match.

Her use of various filmic angles and natural light transforms each food tutorial into a unique, cinematic masterpiece.

From honeydew cucumber sorbet with jalapeno, basil oil, and boba to a gorgeous dijon mustard walnut salad featuring crispy dijon chickpeas, her cooking repertoire spans a diverse range of vegetarian dishes that'll keep you content in the kitchen.

For the chef seeking comfort - @oldscoolkevmo

The Bob Ross of cooking.

In a world of Gordon Ramsay's, @oldscoolkevmo could be the calm and collected voice you've been longing for.

His videos are a delightful blend of wholesomeness, laid-back charm, and simplicity, featuring no-nonsense, hearty recipes.

Beyond the kitchen, Kevmo is fighting stage 4 cancer and uses his platform to document his journey and help raise awareness.

Kevmo, we raise our spatulas to you, sir!