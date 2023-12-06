Jesse Darling wins Turner Prize 2023 with 'delirious' everyday objects

One of Britain's most prestigious contemporary arts awards has been won by the Berlin based artist Jesse Darling for an 'outstanding exhibition' of commonplace objects.

ADVERTISEMENT

The British artist Jesse Darling has won the 2023 Turner Prize for contemporary art and collected a cheque worth €29,000.

His most recent work encompasses sculpture, installation, text and drawing. This winning exhibition interprets modern British life and features tattered flags, net curtains, crowd control barriers, twisted rail track and stationery folders filled with concrete.

The jury commended his use of materials, saying it invoked 'societal breakdown' adding that his presentation "unsettles perceived notions of labour, class, Britishness and power."

Installation view of Jesse Darling at Towner Eastbourne, 2023 ©Angus Mill Photography

Darling, 41, now based in Berlin, was nominated for his exhibition "No Medals, No Ribbons" in Oxford and "Enclosures" at the Camden Art Centre in London.

The award was presented to him by the rapper Tinie Tempah at Eastbourne's Winter Gardens on England's south coast.

Installation view of Jesse Darling at Towner Eastbourne, 2023 ©Angus Mill Photography

Darling also indicated the "hostile environment" of his work was inspired by the UK's immigration policy.

British sculptor Veronica Ryan won the prize last year for two works which paid tribute to the “Windrush generation” and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Created in 1984, the Turner Prize is named after the painter William Turner, who was renowned for his non-conformism.

It has notably rewarded artists such as Gilbert & George, Anish Kapoor, Rachel Whiteread, Antony Gormley, Chris Ofili, Steve McQueen and Damien Hirst.