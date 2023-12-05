International Wedding Photographer of the Year Awards 2023: The winners really take the cake
Feast your eyes on the mood altar-ing snaps from this year's International Wedding Photographer of the Year Awards.
The winners of the International Wedding Photographer of the Year Awards have been revealed – and they’re quite something.
This year, more than 1,700 stunning images were submitted across 11 categories by over 300 wedding photographers, and photographer Tara Lilly from Canada has been crowned the overall winner.
Her picture captured the moment when a bird decided to land on the bride’s head while the groom reads his vows.
Other categories in the competition included ‘Couple Portrait’, ‘Dance Floor’, and ‘Break the Rules’.
Feast your eyes on these often fun-knee gems:
The grand prize winner
"Speak now or forever hold your peace..."
"I suspect fowl play!"
The Couple Portrait winner
The calm before the storm.
The Epic Location winner
Any time, any place.
The Dance Floor winner
"Tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme..."
The From Above winner
Casually lying on a boardwalk...
The Black and White winner
Vampire weddings don't suck as much as we thought.
The "I-Do" Crew winner
Quite where this is heading, we don't know. We suspect the Catholic church will probably frown upon it.
The Engagement / Non-Wedding winner
Epic. But confusing.
The Break the Rules winner
They had a rocky start. They're good now.
The Solo Portrait winner
Wes Anderson couldn't have made a more perfectly composed frame.
The Lit winner
This is what a wedding in Twin Peaks must look like.
Visit the International Wedding Photographer of the Year website for the full list of runners up.