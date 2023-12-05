Feast your eyes on the mood altar-ing snaps from this year's International Wedding Photographer of the Year Awards.

The winners of the International Wedding Photographer of the Year Awards have been revealed – and they’re quite something.

This year, more than 1,700 stunning images were submitted across 11 categories by over 300 wedding photographers, and photographer Tara Lilly from Canada has been crowned the overall winner.

Her picture captured the moment when a bird decided to land on the bride’s head while the groom reads his vows.

Other categories in the competition included ‘Couple Portrait’, ‘Dance Floor’, and ‘Break the Rules’.

Feast your eyes on these often fun-knee gems:

The grand prize winner

The grand prize winner 2023 Tara Lilly Photography/International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2023

"Speak now or forever hold your peace..."

"I suspect fowl play!"

The Couple Portrait winner

The Couple Portrait winner Aimée Flynn/International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2023

The calm before the storm.

The Epic Location winner

The Epic Location winner Aimée Flynn/International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2023

Any time, any place.

The Dance Floor winner

The Dance Floor winner Carmelo Ucchino/International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2023

"Tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme..."

The From Above winner

The From Above winner Tinted Photography/International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2023

Casually lying on a boardwalk...

The Black and White winner

The Black and White winner Fabio Mirulla/International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2023

Vampire weddings don't suck as much as we thought.

The "I-Do" Crew winner

The "I-Do" Crew winner Jeff Tisman Photography/International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2023

Quite where this is heading, we don't know. We suspect the Catholic church will probably frown upon it.

The Engagement / Non-Wedding winner

The Engagement/Non-Wedding winner Julian Zeman/International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2023

Epic. But confusing.

The Break the Rules winner

The Break the Rules winner Traci Edwards/International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2023

They had a rocky start. They're good now.

The Solo Portrait winner

The Solo Portrait winner Shankhesh Jariwala/International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2023

Wes Anderson couldn't have made a more perfectly composed frame.

The Lit winner

The Lit winner Van Middleton Photography/International Wedding Photographer of the Year 2023

This is what a wedding in Twin Peaks must look like.

Visit the International Wedding Photographer of the Year website for the full list of runners up.