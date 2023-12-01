It’s the first day of December and that can only mean one thing: The countdown to Christmas has begun. But what kind of advent calendar do you have, and isn't it time you got a better one?

A common way of marking the prelude to Santa’s chimney descent is through advent calendars, which are usually filled with chocolate treats for each day of the month.

However, there are funnier, more original alternatives out there.

Here are Euronews Culture’s top picks for your advent calendar needs:

Coppenrath Gramophone Musical Advent Calendar

This Gramophone Musical Advent Calendar brings some tunes to your daily December routine, with 24 mini vinyl records to play, each with a different Christmas song. How do you play them, you may ask? They’ve only gone and included a mini-record player. What’s not to love?

Where can I buy it? Fortum & Mason / Amazon

Die Hard Advent Calendar

Yes, it is a Christmas film. No, you don’t open a door each day. But what a singular joy it is to witness Hans Gruber falling off the Nakatomi Plaza one day at a time... Let the countdown begin!

Where can I buy it? Amazon / Etsy

Onyx Coffee Lab Advent Calendar

Oh Dark Mother of all things caffeinated, you would be proud. Behind the 24 folded drawers of this advent calendar are artisanal whole-bean brews. The end of the year can be a bit rough – don't make it rougher by not indulging with this one... Plus, it looks nice, doesn’t it? A buzz-inducing fan of sorts.

Where can I buy it? Food52

'Friends' Stationery Advent Calendar

We lost our first Friend this year, so what better way to wipe the tears away with some themed stationary from the celebrated 90s show? And who doesn’t love a good bit of stationary?

Where can I buy it? Amazon

'Doctor Who' Tardis Advent Calendar

The Doctor is back on the screen for the 60th anniversary celebration. Time for a calendar designed in the shape of the Doctor’s iconic time machine – which contains 24 Doctor Who-themed collectibles. Allons-y!

Where can I buy it? Menkind

Lovehoney Rose Sex Toy Advent Calendar

Who says Christmas can’t be sexy? We recommend you treat yourself to this luxury pleasure chest, filled with pleasure-bestowing products. Bejeweled plugs, blindfolds, the brand's popular rose-shaped vibrator... The company even assure premium discreet delivery, in case you worry about your neighbours getting all judgemental...

Where can I buy it? Lovehoney

Stag Design Miniatures Drinks Advent Calendar

If the coffee option above wasn’t your bag and you need something a smidge more... well, boozy... then this calendar is the one for you. Get into the spirit of the most festive month of the year with spirits. Drink responsibly.

Where can I buy it? Etsy

Enjoy your countdowns, and happy first of the month!