Orgasms like you’ve never seen them...

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever wondered what your orgasm would look like?

Wonder no more, as sex toy brands and global leaders in sexual happiness Lovehoney and Womanizer have created visual representations of real sexual climaxes using artificial intelligence.

There are, as the wiser amongst you know, different forms of male and female pleasure – with a delightful lexical field linked to natural disasters. “Wave”, brief bursts of pelvic contractions; "volcano", an orgasm preceded by an increase in upward pelvic floor tension; “avalanche”, the “ultimate orgasm” that is the equivalent to higher pelvic floor contractions.

For more on this, you’d do well to refer to the August 2022 publication by The Journal of Sexual Medicine.

Back to our artificial intelligence.

To conduct the experiment, Lovehoney and Womanizer had five women and five men masturbate using their sex toys - a Womanizer Pleasure Air toy or Arcwave male masturbator. Electrocardiogram (ECG) strip sensors were placed on their bodies to collect cardiac, respiratory and muscular data.

From there, the companies teamed up with software engineer Vika Shcherbak and developer Nusha (Noam Rubin) to bring the orgasms to life. The pair began by visualising the orgasm data using JavaScript, then using the resulting image to feed into generative AI to give 10 unique images of orgasms.

Lovehoney noted that “current interpretations of the orgasm are completely gender-normative and outdated; people who identify as women are assigned orgasms that are like flowers, or in the shape of a traditional female outline or vulva, while men are given strong, stormy-esque orgasms.”

By using actual data, the company hoped to “break down these stereotypes and remove human bias from the equation completely.”

Here's what the 10 orgasms looked like, described by ChatGPT as “a fusion of science and the sensual”:

Male - Orgasm 1 Lovehoney

Female - Orgasm 2 Lovehoney

Male - Orgasm 2 Lovehoney

Female - Orgasm 2 Lovehoney

Male - Orgasm 3 Lovehoney

Female - Orgasm 3 Lovehoney

Male - Orgasm 4 Lovehoney

Female - Orgasm 4 Lovehoney

Male - Orgasm 5 Lovehoney

Female - Orgasm 5 Lovehoney

Lovehoney went on to state that despite attempting to remove human bias and gender stereotypes, “the unconscious bias that AI holds is evident to see - attributing a more ‘traditionally’ feminine colour to the female orgasm from the code, and a darker, perhaps more ‘masculine’ colour to the male orgasm.”

What do you think?

And how do you see your orgasms?