As if 2023 hasn't been challenging enough...

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s nearing the last month of the year, and that means that we’re getting our yearly batch of predictions from the “Nostradamus of the Balkans” - Baba Vanga.

For those of you who have never heard of her, Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova, popularly known as Baba Vanga, was born in 1911 and had alleged prophetic abilities.

Blind since childhood, the Bulgarian clairvoyant apparently was able to see into the future, "powers" she attributed to a tornado that left her blind. These abilities first brought her to public attention in the midst of World War II, and individuals like Bulgarian Tsar Boris III and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev reportedly consulted her in person.

She died in 1996 and has since become a cult figure among believers of soothsaying – and, as you can imagine, conspiracy theorists.

Even though the mystic is no more, she made predictions for every year up until 5079.

Lucky us.

Apparently, many of her predictions have come true long after her death. For instance, Baba Vanga is said to have foretold the death of Princess Diana, the sinking of the Russian submarine Kursk, and the 9/11 terror attacks. She even allegedly foresaw her own death on 11 August 1996 at the age of 85.

Of course, not many of the predictions attributed to her can be authenticated, as they are based on second-hand accounts.

So take all of this with a fistful of salt.

Plus, for 2023, many of her predictions didn’t come to pass. According to Sky History, Vanga claimed that a solar storm with devastating consequences would hit the earth this year, and that we would be hit by nuclear bioweapons...

Still, there is just over a month to go.

A monument to the iconic soothsayer in the courtyard of her home-turned-museum in Petrich, Bulgaria iStock

For the year 2024, she has made seven prophecies.

Strap in. Not many of them are particularly comforting.

1) The end for Putin?

Vanga has predicted an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin by a fellow countryman next year.

2) Terrorist and biological attacks

She warned of increased terrorist attacks in Europe, as well as predicting a ‘big country’ will conduct biological weapons tests or attacks in 2024.

3) A huge economic crisis in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

It will apparently impact the global economy next year, with rising debt levels and escalating geopolitical tensions being major factors.

4) Weather troubles

She has foretold that there will be terrifying weather events and natural disasters next year.

5) More cyber attacks

There will be a rise in cyber attacks, according to the late clairvoyant. Advanced hackers will target crucial infrastructure like power grids and water treatment plants, posing a national security threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

6) Medical breakthroughs

It's not all doom and gloom. Vanga reportedly said there will be new treatments for incurable diseases, including Alzheimer's and cancer in 2024.

7) Technological breakthrough

She also predicted that there will be a major breakthrough in quantum computing.

There we have it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which ones do you think are likely to occur?

Just so you know, prior to her death, Vanga also predicted the resolution of the world hunger crisis between 2025 and 2028, communism's return by 2076, and humanity achieving time travel in 2304.

So, we’ve got those to look forward to.

Oh, and the world's end, according to her, is set for 5079.

You've been warned.