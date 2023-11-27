A handwritten lyric sheet from Bowie should break the estimated price tag of £50,000 to £100,000 tomorrow - especially considering the late artist's handwritten lyrics for 'Starman' sold for £165,000 (€190,000) last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

A hand written lyric sheet penned by the late music icon could fetch up to £100,000 (approx. €115,000) or more when it goes under the hammer tomorrow (Tuesday 28 November).

His lyric sheet will be among an impressive showcase of musical memorabilia on sale on via Omega Auctions.

The double-sided lyric sheet includes Bowie's drafts, notes and corrections from when he created the hit songs ‘Rock N Roll Suicide’ and ‘Suffragette City’ - which both featured on his 1972 classic, ‘The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars’.

The lyric sheet has been described as "an incredible artefact" by auction manager, Dan Muscatelli-Hampson.

"There are two real cult favourites in the wonderful David Bowie oeuvre and Suffragette City has been described as one of his very best," he said.

The page will be accompanied by a letter of provenance from the seller, stating that the page was created during the album's final recording sessions.

The lyric sheet was purchased by the current owner in the early 1980s and went on loan in 2013 to the V&A Museum for its David Bowie exhibition - which became its fastest-ever selling event and travelled all over the globe during a five-year international tour.

‘Suffragette City’ OMEGA AUCTIONS

Bowie, who died from liver cancer on 10 January 2016 aged 69, was crowned Britain's most influential artist of the past 50 years for his ability to transcend music, film and fashion.

Omega Auctions previously sold a handwritten lyric sheet for ‘Starman’, one of his most famous songs, for more than £200,000 (€230,000) in 2022.

"It is an incredible artefact to have and to hold and it is sure to excite the many millions of Bowie fans around the world, just as the Starman lyrics did,” stated Muscatelli-Hampson. “We are excited to see what it might achieve on the day."

‘Rock N Roll Suicide’ OMEGA AUCTIONS

The sale also includes a lyric book previously owned by Oasis' Noel Gallagher which features lyrics to ‘She's Electric’, ‘Going Nowhere’, ‘Step Out Tonight’, ‘Rockin' Chair’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’.

A page containing handwritten lyrics by The Doors frontman Jim Morrison is also up for sale, along with guitars, amps and musical scores from various musicians.