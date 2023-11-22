Mr. Doodle is inviting Hong Kong art lovers to step into a world of busy, whimsical doodles that spread across walls, rooms, and even his own custom-doodled attire.

A Hong Kong transport hub has been taken over by googly eyed aliens, extraterrestrial jellyfish and a cast of eccentric characters - all part of a live performance by British artist Sam Cox, better known as Mr. Doodle.

The 29-year-old artist defines his distinctive style as "graffiti spaghetti" - an intricate amalgamation of interlocking patterns, whimsical characters, and surreal narratives that frequently depict the escapades of Mr. Doodle in his imaginative realm, "Doodle Land."

His show in Hong Kong, titled "Mr. Doodle in Space", attracted hundreds of fans and curious onlookers, his canvas a two-metre-wide silver spaceship for him "to fly back home" installed at an MTR station in Central district.

"I really enjoy the live performances in front of people, because I love to be able to hear people get inside the process," said Cox at the live performance vent.

"I don't always know where it is going, and everyone is just there together and enjoying the process."

Adventures in Doodle Land

British artist Sam Cox, better known as Mr. Doodle, posing for a picture with his piece "The Doodles Leave Earth" at Pearl Lam Galleries in Hong Kong. Credit: AFP

Inspired by the late American pop artist Keith Haring, Cox embraces his alter ego, donning a suit adorned with doodles during public events, including a recent gathering that included an enthusiastic crowd of children.

"(My daughters)... were so excited when they knew Mr. Doodle was coming," Mimi Tjen told AFP, as her husband alternated between hoisting their nine- and 11-year-old daughters on his shoulders to get a better view.

As many children's first drawings are often doodles, "they understand that language," said Cox.

"I like to create artwork that doesn't take itself too seriously... a lot of people expect art and artists to act a certain way," Cox told AFP.

The art for his latest exhibition takes visitors on a daring journey thorough space.

The story begins with the harmonious coexistence of Mr. and Mrs. Doodle, and their faithful companion, Doodle Dog. But the serenity is quickly disrupted when Mr. Doodle's malevolent alter ego, Dr. Scribble, launches a mission to rid the world of doodles.

Mr. Doodle working on a sculpture named "Jellyboggle" at Pearl Lam Galleries in Hong Kong. Credit: AFP

Driven by a desire to eradicate the perceived "Doodle virus," Dr. Scribble deploys an army of robots to unleash destruction on Doodle Land.

"Mr. Doodle and Mrs. Doodle build their spaceship and fly through space and go through all these different alien worlds and that's what you see throughout the exhibition is these different planets that they visit and the different creatures they encounter" explained Cox.

With price tags ranging from $10,000 to $500,000 (€9,134 to €456,000) for his pieces, according to Pearl Lam, Cox's global representation, the artist's unconventional approach stands out.

"In this modern commercial world, you need some relaxation and joy... that's what Mr. Doodle gives," said Lam.

"Mr. Doodle in Space" runs until 3 December 2023 at MTR Hong Kong station.