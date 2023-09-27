Three "brogres" will get the chance to spend two nights in a 'real-life' swamp in the Scottish highlands, decorated to look just like Shrek's home.

It's our swamp now.

If you've ever dreamed of spending the night in Shrek's muddy abode, you're in luck: Airbnb is offering a two-night stay to three lucky "brogres" in a life-sized model of the ogre's cosy quarters.

Guests can eat dinner by "earwax candlelight" in Shrek's Swamp. Airbnb/Alix McIntosh

The listing, posted on Tuesday (26 September), is written in the voice of Shrek's trusty sidekick Donkey, who is "swamp-sitting" for Shrek over Halloween.

"I’m swamp-sitting while Shrek’s away this Halloween, and I’m absolutely delighted to invite you in for a fairytale stay," the description reads. "Oh, and never mind the 'BEWARE' signs. They’re probably for decoration."

Don't mind the 'Beware' signs, they're just for decoration, according to the Airbnb listing for Shrek's swamp. Airbnb/Alix McIntosh

Guests are invited to relax by the light of an earwax candle, enjoy a parfait (parfaits are delicious!) and scarf down a stack of freshly-made waffles (presumably made by Donkey) in the morning.

The listing is only open for a one-time stay from 27-29 October. Ogre enthusiasts can request to book their stay starting on 13 October from 6 pm GMT. The listing says the swamp can host up to three people.

The interior of Shrek's Swamp. Airbnb/Alix McIntosh

Shrek's Swamp is listed on Airbnb and hosted by Shrek's trusty sidekick, Donkey. Airbnb/Alix McIntosh

The property is independently owned and operated by Ardverikie Estate in the Scottish Highlands, which was made famous as the fictional Glenbogle estate in the BBC series 'Monarch of the Glen'.

Shrek’s Swamp is one of several pop culture-inspired listings posted by Airbnb in recent months.

Celebrities like Gwenyth Paltrow and Issa Rae have listed their homes; Seth Rogen offered to make pottery with fans through the site; DJ Khaled offered a stay in his shoe closet. Fictional places from popular shows have also been listed, including Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse and Ted Lasso's favourite pub.