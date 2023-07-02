Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse has a disco dance floor and a roller rink. Here’s how to stay there.

For Barbie fans, there’s just one place worth going this summer: the Malibu DreamHouse.

The iconic pink mansion is now available to rent on Airbnb.

The promotion - launched as part of a marketing push for the upcoming Barbie movie - gives fans the chance to step inside the doll’s hot-pink home, hosted by her boyfriend Ken.

“We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them,” ‘Ken’ said via press release.

“But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside this one-of-a-kind - dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? - digs.”

If you want to live in a Barbie world for a few nights, read on.

How can I rent the Barbie dream house?

On 17 July, fans can request to book Ken’s room in Barbie’s DreamHouse here.

There are two individual one-night stays for up to two guests available. Selected winners will stay at the pink mansion in Malibu on 21 and 22 July, free of charge. The promotion does not include flights to and from Malibu.

The Barbie mansion is decked out in Barbie and Ken paraphernalia. AirBnB

The weekend coincides with the cinema premiere of the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Airbnb set the €0 price tag “because Ken couldn’t figure out how to put a price on Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse,” a spokesperson said in a release.

“After all, Ken’s thing is beach, not math!”

The home features a disco dance floor, a bar and grill, an infinity pool, a roller rink and a gym.

A concierge will help you settle in and arrange meals.

“During your stay, you will have the opportunity to live in technicolor,” ‘Ken’ promises.