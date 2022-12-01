Don’t know where to go on your next weekend getaway?

Well, American DJ, record producer and rapper DJ Khaled has got you covered.

The Grammy-winning artist has teamed up with Airbnb to offer guests a weekend stay in… his mansion?

Perish the thought.

He’s renting out one of the floors of his penthouse?

Think again.

DJ Khaled is magnanimously offering you the opportunity to sleep in his shoe closet.

A recreation of his legendary shoe room in Miami, Florida, to be precise, decked out with shoes from his personal collection of more than 10,000 pairs.

“Sneakers are an essential part of hip-hop culture and collecting them is an art – just like creating music,” Khaled said in a statement.

“We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio. That’s why we’re excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally.”

Mercifully, this particular weekend getaway only costs $11 per night – a sly nod to both the number of records Khaled has released and his shoe size.

DJ Khaled's shoe closet - now accepting bookings Twitter - Airbnb

A sample of your view Twitter - Airbnb

Before you roll your eyes any further into your skull, bemoaning the fact that DJ Khaled clearly has nothing better to do, clearly thinks like an overgrown child, should stop yelling “We the best” on every track he produces and really should start performing oral sex – something which he has selflessly stated he would never do because “it’s different rules for men - a woman should praise the man - we the king,” there is one minor perk in renting out his shoe closet: guests will receive a pair of We The Best Air Jordan 5s, a hand-written note from the musician, and access to an outdoor lounge.

Not too bad… If you’re a fan, that is.

The room will be available for two nights – 5 and 6 December – and bookings are open on Airbnb.