Europe’s landmarks turn pink ahead of film release on 21 July.

The UK’s capital was awash with pink last week for the premiere of the much anticipated Barbie film.

Channelling the Barbiecore aesthetic, London buses, taxis and landmarks were transformed. London buses were plastered with fuchsia Barbie adverts while black cabs turned hot pink with matching interior lighting. The Tardis opposite Tower Bridge was even painted a rosy hue.

Landmarks around the city were lit up pink. Trafalgar Square’s fountains bubbled up blush-coloured, the letters of the Oxo tower glowed pink and the London Eye was illuminated fuchsia with Barbie’s pink convertible parked underneath.

At the Barbican tube station, commuters were surprised with signs altered with stickers to read ‘Barbie-can’.

See global landmarks turn Barbie pink with AI

If you want to know how some other landmarks around the world would look through the eyes of Barbie, marketing agency Jellyfish have the answer.

The company used AI platform Midjourney to reimagine 13 iconic global attractions as whimsical, kitsch Barbie Dreamhouses.

Le Mont St Michel in Normandy becomes a fairytale castle surrounded by a pale pink sea while the pyramids of Giza are transformed into a multi-story resort with balconies and palm trees.

The Sydney Opera House features a pool and hot pink umbrellas while the Chrysler Building looks like Barbie’s house if she were to become a Bond villain.

Jellyfish / ConservatoryLand / Midjourney

The Barbiefied landmarks were created as part of a marketing campaign for UK conservatory manufacturers ConservatoryLand.

But they’ve also hit the spot for Barbie fans because who wouldn’t want to see a candy-coloured Colosseum or fuchsia Eiffel Tower with pink trees?

Snapchat users can also take advantage of an AR lens created by Warner Bros that transforms landmarks using the Barbiecore aesthetic.

The filter remodels monuments like the Sydney Harbour Bridge or the Statue of Liberty with a pink colour palette, Barbie logos, glitter and a few flamingos.

Barbie is released on 21 July in the UK and Europe.