Didn't manage to get a ticket for 'The Eras Tour'? Fear not - TayTay is coming to the big screen in October. And tickets are on sale now...

Not content with selling out her world tour, now Taylor Swift is taking things to the silver screen.

The pop star’s ‘**The Eras Tour**’ concert film will be screened in cinemas worldwide next month.

The upcoming film will play at ODEON and Vue cinemas across the UK and Europe starting 13 October, the same day it is released in US cinemas via AMC.

AMC is working with its sub-distribution partners to reach agreements with movie theatre operators representing more than 7,500 movie theatres globally to show the film.

The concert film is expected to be available in more than 100 countries worldwide.

The 12-time Grammy winner revealed the news on social media.

“Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged,” Swift wrote.“’The Eras Tour’ has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon.”

Directed by Sam Wrench, the upcoming film is described as a “breathtaking, cinematic view” of Swift’s latest tour, which runs through her biggest hits and rarities across all ten of her studio albums.

Tickets go on sale today (26 September).

Taylor Swift will bring the tour to the UK next year, before taking the show across Europe.