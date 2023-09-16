Cultural Digest: Don't miss these events in Europe this week

Fascist dictator vampires and nightmare-fuel album covers - here's the latest to know about from the worlds of art, music, film and TV.

From highlights of the Venice Film Festival to powerful and perspective-altering photo exhibitions, we've got it all.

From highlights of the Venice Film Festival to powerful and perspective-altering photo exhibitions, we've got it all.

Oh, and a happy Rosh Hashanah to all those celebrating!

Film

The 80th edition of the Venice Film festival drew to a close last week - and proved to be one of the most eclectic (if controversial) in recent years.

Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things took home the coveted Golden Lion award, while Woody Allen's Coup De Chance, a tale of lovers set in the French capital, surprised many critics with its watchability.

"I'm tempted to make this my last film," said the 87-year-old director at an exclusive preview in Lyon, France. Probably for the best, especially following some of those recent comments to the Spanish press.

To see all the highs and lows from the Lido, including the films that look set for Oscars glory, read our full roundup.

One Venice-previewed film you won't need to wait for is El Conde, a darkly comedic political horror from Pablo Larraín (Jackie, Spencer) that's available to stream on Netflix from today - although its beautiful black-and-white imagery really necessitates a proper big screen projection.

At the very least, we suggest dimming the lights and putting your phone away.

Music

Róisín Murphy's new album 'Hit Parade' Ninja Tune

Irish singer-songwriter Róisín Murphy has released her vibey sixth studio album 'Hit Parade' to a mostly positive reception, despite a recent swell of online controversy. That album cover is truly nightmare fuel, though.

Other exciting new releases include: The chemical Brother's 'For That Beautiful Feeling', Royal Blood's 'Back to the Water Below', Mitski's 'The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We', 30 Seconds to Mars' 'It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day' and a truly stunning standout debut from 28-year-old soul singer Jalen NGonda titled 'Come Around and Love Me'.

Exhibitions

Aleksandra Kasuba, Spectral Passage (1975) as shown at Haus der Kunst's new exhibition, Inside Other Spaces. Environments by Women Artists 1956 – 1976 Aleksandra Kasuba/Haus der Kunst

In case you missed our coverage, the 35th annual Visa Pour L'Image is underway until 17 September in the southern French city of Perpignan, showcasing 24 of the most powerful photo reportages of the year.

The Photoclimat Biennale - the first social and environmental biennial - will take place in Paris, France from 14 September. It aims to bring greater awareness to social and environmental issues, with a focus on the following themes: conflict, climate, resilience and biodiversity.

Over at Haus der Kunst, Munich's global centre for contemporary art, a groundbreaking new exhibition titled 'Inside Other Spaces. Environments by Women Artists 1956 – 1976' looks at women's role in the hidden history of art.

Don't forget: throughout September you can visit various museums and cultural sites free of charge for European Heritage Days, an initiative by the European Union and Council of Europe.

Television

If you're done binging Top Boy already, there's plenty of new stuff to get hooked on next.

Starting with sexy thriller Wilderness on Prime Video. A story of infidelity and revenge, it stars Jenna Coleman (Victoria, Doctor Who) and Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Invisible Man, The Haunting of Hill House). The Taylor Swift-tracked trailer had twitter ablaze with excitement last month.

Official trailer for Prime Video series ‘WILDERNESS’ starring Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Jenna Coleman.



It features a sneak peek of “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/QstSrI1tAN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 23, 2023

For those partial to some rum ham, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is back for its 16th season, now streaming on Netflix for UK audiences.