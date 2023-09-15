By Fred Ponsard, David Mouriquand

The American filmmaker's latest production is coming to cinemas across France from 27 September.

With a tale of lovers set in the French capital, 87-year-old director Woody Allen is back with his fiftieth film Coup de Chance.

Shot entirely in French, this highly anticipated drama premiered in Venice and stars French actress Lou de Laagence and follows a young woman who falls for her former high school friend after a chance encounter.

The 87-year-old Academy Award-winning filmmaker travelled to Lyon in southeast France on Sunday for an exclusive preview at the Lumière Institute in Monplaisir. And he didn't shy away from his love of filming in Europe.

"New York and Paris are very similar," he said.

"They are two exciting cities, full of culture, music, sights to see and, great theatres and cinemas. What you can shoot in New York, you can easily do in Paris and find many more beautiful places."

With three Oscars under his belt, Allen has also secured 16 nominations for Best Original Screenplay, the most any director has received to date.

Despite his success, the filmmaker is no stranger to controversy. In 1992, he was accused of sexually assaulting his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, then aged seven, in the home of her adoptive mother Mia Farrow. Allen has repeatedly denied the allegation.

In 1993, after an investigation into the claims, the Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut concluded that Allen had not sexually abused Dylan.

However, a judge ruled that the evidence clearing the allegations was inconclusive and Allen subsequently lost custody of his children to Farrow.

While Allen's popularity with critics and filmgoers has suffered significantly since the controversy, he is still beloved by European audiences.

"I'm tempted to make this my last film," he told the crowd in Lyon.

"It's my 50th film and that's a round number. On the other hand, if someone comes to me and says, 'We'd like to make your film and we will finance it', it's very difficult to say 'No'.

"So, I don't know. I also don't like the way cinema has disappeared. I don't like the idea of ​​working for almost a year, then spending two weeks in the cinema and then on television."

Fans of Woody Allen will remember Midnight in Paris, his most popular film at the box office to date.

He also shot Magic in the Moonlight on the French Riveria in 2014.

Coup de Chance premiered at the Venice Film Festival and is out in France on 27 September.